HUNTINGTON -- When it comes to all-around toughness, there aren't many tougher in Conference USA than Old Dominion.
With the game on the line, Marshall showed that it, too, could be tough when it counted.
Marshall overcame some late mental mistakes and Taevion Kinsey knocked down a pair of free throws with under two seconds left to seal a 67-63 win over the Monarchs Thursday night at Cam Henderson Center.
“It’s just trusting your work,” Kinsey said. “I think missing is mental. I don’t think it’s really something I’m doing wrong or something anybody is doing wrong -- just going up there, taking a deep breath and telling yourself, ‘Take a deep breath. You’ve got this. You’ve worked on this 1,000 times.’ Sometimes you just have to trust yourself.”
Kinsey knocked down the pair of free throws under pressure -- especially after he’d missed a free throw less than a second before, which gave Old Dominion possession with a chance to tie or take the lead in a two-point game with just three seconds left.
After the miss, however, Old Dominion’s court-length pass sailed out of bounds on the opposite end of the court and Kinsey ended any doubt with his final two points at the line, which sent the Thundering Herd to its second straight win.
“We pulled it out,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “They’re physical and they play a different game than we do. We had to win a game that is kind of a grind game, which we can.”
Not only did the victory give Marshall its first consecutive wins since December, it also got the Herd a close win in a tight situation, which has been an issue at times this season.
“Mental toughness,” said Kinsey, who finished with 15 points. “Also, we’ve been kind of a little physical.”
Toughness is what put Marshall in position to win in the first place.
Marshall (10-16 overall, 3-10 Conference USA) knocked down some big shots when needed -- none bigger than a 3-pointer by Mikel Beyers (12 points) with the shot clock winding down that gave the Herd a 63-58 lead with under three minutes to go.
Marko Sarenac, who had a huge contribution in Sunday’s road win over UTEP, came off the bench and continued his hot shooting, finishing with a team-high 16 points while knocking down four 3-pointers.
The most glaring toughness came on the defensive end, however, where Marshall’s entire defensive unit fought to make life hard on Old Dominion’s Austin Trice and Kalu Ezikpe down low.
In a 79-64 loss to Old Dominion just two weeks ago, the Monarchs bullied the Herd on the inside with Ezikpe and Trice getting wherever they wanted and getting open looks at the rim.
Such was not the case on Thursday night.
The Monarchs (10-16, 5-8) made a concerted effort to get the ball inside to their physical interior presences, but Marshall center Goran Miladinovic stood his ground and the Herd scrapped down low to make sure there were no easy looks.
Trice finished with 14 points and 19 rebounds and Ezikpe had eight points and 10 rebounds, but the duo combined to go 9 of 25 from the floor as they constantly were challenged while going up for shots.
Marshall trailed 19-13 midway through the first half following a Trice basket, but Sarenac came off the bench and was a fire-starter for the Herd.
Sarenac had three consecutive 3-pointers to give the Herd its first lead at 26-25, then continued his hot play, scoring 13 of 15 his team's points as Marshall took its biggest lead of seven points.
Andrew Taylor was also key during the surge, scoring on a layup after Sarenac’s third straight 3-pointer, then hitting Sarenac with a behind-the-back pass for a layup after a Sarenac steal that got the crowd into it before the Monarchs scored a pair of late baskets to make it 32-29 at the half.
Taylor finished with 10 points, six rebounds and five assists with no turnovers.
Marshall returns to the Cam Henderson Center looking for its third straight win at 7 p.m. Saturday when Charlotte comes to town. The 49ers defeated the Herd 88-64 two weeks ago in Charlotte, North Carolina.