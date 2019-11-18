HUNTINGTON — Marshall University men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni isn’t accustomed to seeing his team struggle from 3-point range.
Yet through the early portion of the season, that’s what the Thundering Herd has run into. Through three games, Marshall has connected on just 14 of its 65 of its 3-point attempts — an average of just 21.5 percent. Add in two exhibition contests, the numbers don’t get much better with the Herd hitting just 14 of 51 attempts (27.4 percent) in those two contests.
For D’Antoni, there is one reason that the five-game sample size — three regular-season games and two exhibitions — has seen struggles.
“Shooting is always a rhythm and we don’t have an offensive rhythm yet,” D’Antoni said.
Marshall’s transition from a perimeter-based team to a team that features more post presence continues on Tuesday evening when the Herd meets College of Charleston at 7 p.m. at the Cam Henderson Center.
D’Antoni said there was progress in the second half of Marshall’s 74-64 loss to Notre Dame on Friday, but maintained that it will be an ongoing process to learn a comfortable flow for the offense.
“We’re going through (turning) a totally perimeter team into a 50-50 (post/outside),” D’Antoni said. “It’s a little slower, not as quick-paced and shots are at a different timing.”
D’Antoni added that it was the veteran players who are struggling, which was a focal point in practice on Monday. Forwards Mikel Beyers and Jannson Williams are known for stretching the floor with their range, but so far, shots haven’t fallen.
“Right now, our two best shooters — Mike and Jannson, who are our best shooters — are shooting below 20 percent,” D’Antoni said. “We can’t do that and win.”
D’Antoni’s hope is to build off the second half of Friday’s loss — when Marshall whittled an early 17-point deficit to three points before faltering late.
“I think they’re going to get it and eventually it is going to get easier — especially if Iran (Bennett) and Goran (Miladinovic) can put a lot of pressure on defending the post. We’ll see as the year goes on.”
As has been the case in the early portion of the year, Marshall faces an opponent that has a winning tradition and has seen early-season success. College of Charleston comes in at 2-1 after a 73-54 home loss to Oklahoma State last week. The Cougars went into the halftime break even with the Cowboys, but ran into similar issues as those that Marshall has faced, finishing 5 for 27 from the outside.
College of Charleston brings a guard-oriented attack to the Cam Henderson Center with Grant Riller and Brevin Galloway looking to get downhill and create with the defense out of position.
Riller is averaging a team-best 21.7 points with 5.3 assists per game while Galloway is adding 11.3 points while being an outside threat.