HUNTINGTON — When Conference USA released its Bonus Play basketball schedule last week, Old Dominion was given a second chance to get a win in Huntington this season.
Fittingly, second chances are exactly what Marshall has to avoid to keep Old Dominion from cashing in on that opportunity in each team’s Bonus Play opener at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Cam Henderson Center.
Rebounding is a focal point for the Herd, which is looking to limit the Monarchs to one shot per possession when the teams meet.
“I think they had 24, 25 offensive rebounds the last time we played,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “That can’t happen against anyone. We have to see that and limit that to limit them.”
In the last meeting between the teams, Marshall (13-14, 7-7 C-USA) got a 68-67 win, but the Thundering Herd made life difficult on itself by having to defend several more possessions than necessary. Statistically, Old Dominion (11-16, 7-7 C-USA) is not good on offense, which has led to the Monarchs’ struggles this season.
There are several categories in which Old Dominion is last in offensive output within Conference USA, including field goal percentage (40.3 percent), scoring (64.6 points per game), 3-point shooting (27.7 percent) and assists (10.2 per game).
“They are struggling to shoot the ball,” D’Antoni said. “They are opening it up a bit more. They just don’t have the shooters hitting right now. It looks like we did in non-conference play.”
Knowing his team’s weaknesses, Old Dominion coach Jeff Jones has tried to counter that by accenting the team’s strengths, which are being scrappy defensively and getting after it on the glass. That showed itself during the first meeting in Huntington, when Old Dominion got 22 second-chance points off 25 offensive rebounds.
Marshall’s players know that without those extra opportunities, the game earlier this season would not have come down to getting a final defensive stop on the game’s last possession.
That rebounding presence comes from Old Dominion’s Aaron Carver, who leads Conference USA with 10.1 rebounds per game. At the earlier meeting in Huntington, Carver had 17 rebounds, including six on the offensive end, that kept the Monarchs in the game.
“We have to rebound well and get 50-50 balls,” Marshall’s Jannson Williams said. “They can’t get extra shots.”
Much of Marshall’s focus over the past few days has been on the entire team getting involved in rebounding. One of the things that allowed for Old Dominion’s rebounding prowess in the last meeting was that the Monarchs’ guards used dribble penetration to force Marshall’s post players to help defensively, which opened up the backside for offensive rebounding opportunities.
Therefore, Marshall’s guards have been working on crashing the glass and securing possession to minimize Old Dominion’s opportunities.
“Everyone has to be involved on the boards,” D’Antoni said. “We have to have a team effort in that aspect.”