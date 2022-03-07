FRISCO, Texas -- There's no mistake that Marshall's 2021-22 men's basketball regular season was a frustrating venture for the team.
Losses mounted -- sometimes inexplicable ones -- and so did frustration as the Thundering Herd (11-20) suffered a 20-loss regular season, capped by a pair of losses to Western Kentucky last week.
"I appreciate their efforts," Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni said. "You know what? We've just got to get better. That's all I can tell you."
Despite the struggles, Marshall knows that its team has the talent to make a run in the Conference USA Tournament. Now it's just a matter of focusing forward instead of looking at the issues of the past.
"It's not over," Marshall senior guard Taevion Kinsey said. "We've got the tournament coming up [this] week, so we've got to put this one behind us and just move on to the tournament because now it's one-and-done. Now we need to pull everything together if we can."
As Kinsey sees it, the 20 losses matter very little at this point. Now it's a race to see who can have zero losses over the next week.
"Nobody's record matters now," Kinsey said. "Everybody is 0-0 walking into the building. It's whoever wants it. We've got to be the team that wants it."
There is reason for optimism as Marshall gets set to take on FIU in the East Division play-in game to open the 2022 Conference USA men's tournament. Marshall and FIU (15-16) will battle at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Court A at the Ford Center at The Star.
Kinsey has started to look like his old self in the last week, being more aggressive and explosive, which had been a difficult venture since a foot injury hampered him nearly a month ago. Kinsey averaged 20 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists in the two losses to Western Kentucky.
Andrew Taylor also saw his per-game numbers elevated as he finished at 17 points, six rebounds and 4.5 assists against WKU.
Those two players have been the constant throughout the season for Marshall, but the Herd had not seen a third scoring option be consistent.
In Saturday's loss at WKU, Marko Sarenac found his range again, finishing with 18 points after hitting 6 of 10 3-pointers against the Hilltoppers, which pleased D'Antoni.
"Marko did what he was supposed to do -- shoot and make shots," D'Antoni said.
Kinsey added that some of Marshall's better performances have come when Sarenac is finding his mark offensively.
"Big. Big," Kinsey said of Sarenac's performance. "Marko is a confidence guy. Once he sees it go in, he can hit any and every 3. After that, he'll get it rolling. I think Marko definitely has to keep that confidence."
Marshall will be facing an FIU team that defeated the Herd twice this season by a total of five points. FIU got a 70-66 win in Miami early in the season before getting a 72-71 win over the Herd in Huntington.
At the time, D'Antoni felt the loss in Huntington was one of the least-spirited efforts his team had this season, and he challenged them.
The Herd responded after that by winning two straight road games at UTEP and Southern Miss.
He'll look to channel that energy again on Tuesday as his team looks to keep its season going.
"It's never over till it's over in basketball," D'Antoni said. "We're going to the tournament to play FIU. We're very capable of beating them, so we've got to go out there and win one game at a time and see where it all ends up."
The winner of Tuesday's play-in game will take on Louisiana Tech, the West's No. 3 seed, at 7 p.m. on Court B at the Ford Center at The Star.