For the second time in as many games, the result came down to the final shot for the Marshall women’s basketball team.
Syndi Scott couldn’t get her 3-point attempt to fall in the final seconds against Georgia State Saturday afternoon at the GSU Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia, and the Herd fell to the Panthers 55-54, marking its third consecutive loss.
“That’s a disappointing day. We didn’t start very fast and obviously didn’t make enough plays right at the end there. We needed one more and didn’t get it down,” head coach Tony Kemper said. “Overall, a tough road trip and we were just talking to them about needing to regroup as a group. Coming home for senior day, we have to get our chins up and fight against a really good Old Dominion team.”
Marshall (15-2, 8-8 Sun Belt) fell behind by eight points early, then cut the lead to four, then surrendered a 10-0 run that allowed Georgia State (11-18, 5-11 SBC) to jump ahead 23-9 in the opening moments of the second quarter. But just when it looked like things might get out of hand, the Herd went on a 21-5 run over the last nine minutes to take the lead at the break.
The largest lead for either side in the third and fourth quarters was four points, that came at the end of the third period when the Panthers hit four straight free throws for a 41-37 after Abby Beeman had tied things at 37 apiece.
Beeman’s bucket was just one of three shots made by the Herd in the third quarter, finishing it with seven points but giving up 13 to the opposition. Marshall went 3 of 12 from the field in the third, resembling the first quarter in which they went 4 of 15 on field goals.
“Tonight I didn’t think our intensity was very good for 40 minutes,” Kemper said. “I think it was good in spurts but wasn’t very good for 40. We just have to be more consistent, that’s been a think we’ve talked about all year.”
Trailing by six early in the fourth quarter, Marshall had one of those good spurts.
The visitors rattled off six straight points for a 45-43 lead before Georgia State responded with five straight to lead 48-45. The Herd’s Syndi Scott made two triples in the fourth quarter, one that tied the game at 48 and another which gave her squad a 51-50 lead with 3:18 left in the contest.
“I didn’t feel like in the fourth quarter we could get enough stops to get (the lead) out, we got a couple timely buckets but couldn’t get stops on the other end.”
Scott, a true freshman making her first collegiate start, finished with eight points in the win, behind 10 from Abby Beeman and a game-high 18 from Roshala Scott.
“She’s obviously played well here the second round of conference play and we need her to step up again,” Kemper said of Scott, “but we need a little more cohesion as a group and we’ve got to figure out what our roles are.”
If there was one clear area where the Panthers had the advantage, it was at the free throw line.
The home team shot 16 attempts and sank 14 of them. Marshall was perfect from the stripe, but only shot five free throws in the contest. While disappointed in the result, Kemper said he was pleased with the ball movement from his squad.
The Herd logged 15 assists on 20 made field goals and shot at a higher percentage than its opponent despite tough shooting stretches in the first and third quarters. Marshall made nine 3s to the Panthers’ five.
“I thought tonight we shared the ball pretty well,” Kemper said. “That needs to be a thing we continue to do and get ourselves going a little bit at the end.”
Marshall’s final regular season home game is Wednesday as they host Old Dominion for senior day before wrapping up the regular season slate at James Madison Friday.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.