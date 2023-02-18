Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

For the second time in as many games, the result came down to the final shot for the Marshall women’s basketball team.

Syndi Scott couldn’t get her 3-point attempt to fall in the final seconds against Georgia State Saturday afternoon at the GSU Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia, and the Herd fell to the Panthers 55-54, marking its third consecutive loss.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

