HUNTINGTON -- Marshall's men's basketball team heads to James A. Rhodes Arena for a 7 p.m. Wednesday night battle at Akron. It is a game in which Thundering Herd head coach Dan D'Antoni wants his team to play its offensive game against one of the country's top defensive teams.
With D'Antoni's style of play, there will be plenty of moments where decisions will be questioned due to the pace at which he wants his team to run.
D'Antoni calls them high-risk plays, such as a 3-pointer early in the shot clock or a lob for a dunk off a pick-and-roll.
Sometimes those plays work, and the result is a big momentum change for the Herd.
And sometimes they don't, which leads to moments in which things look a bit discombobulated.
No matter which it is, D'Antoni wants the team to continue to play its game instinctively, without fear of those times when things go awry.
"You don't get a chance to pick and choose -- 'Well that one worked so that was good. This one didn't, you shouldn't have done it,'" D'Antoni said. "You don't get to pick and choose. We run a fairly high-risk offense."
Within that offensive scheme, if players start thinking, that disrupts the timing, which is when issues start to arise with timing and execution.
Any hesitance and the team runs the risk of a missed opportunity or turnover.
But when the team plays free and players work off one another, the results have been good for the Herd offense.
"It's shown to be efficient, though," D'Antoni said. "Last year, we led the conference both in efficiency and tops in scoring, so we've done that before. It's our kids owning in and making exact decisions without a rein in their mouth. If you start doing that, you're going to lose the essence of what we do."
That is part of the reason why Marshall's end-to-end transition game and it's ability to get into its offense quickly is so vital.
It shows an aggressive nature that, by nature, puts the defense on its heels with its tempo and ball movement.
That was never shown better than last weekend when the Herd fell to Indiana.
In the first half, Marshall was flying around offensively, moving the ball at will and taking it to an Indiana team that came into the game as the country's No. 1-ranked team in field goal percentage defense.
At halftime, Marshall led 42-41 after a Taevion Kinsey drive to the basket that ended with a layup at the rim.
In that first half, though, the Herd passed up some open outside looks, which also shouldn't happen if the offense is to work as it should.
Marshall (4-2) has struggled at shooting from 3-point range early this season, but D'Antoni said the team can't simply go away from that facet because it has a snowball effect on everything else on the offensive end.
"It's not like, 'OK, we'll just quit shooting,'" D'Antoni said. "Well, you quit shooting, then the pick-and-roll goes and all your drives go because everyone is just going to crowd and they're going to sit inside."
As Marshall heads to Akron (3-3) on Wednesday, D'Antoni hopes his team continues to play its game, which is getting shots up and attacking with pace.
Much like Indiana, Akron comes in with a solid defensive team that is 12th-best in field goal percentage defense, meaning there will be challenges.
However, D'Antoni knows his team can't go away from playing its game if it wants to leave Akron with a win.
"We have to take them and we've got to keep working and getting better in what we do," D'Antoni said. "I have confidence the kids will do that."