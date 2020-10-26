HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s men’s basketball team now knows its path to a Conference USA title will feature some trying trips.
The league announced its 18-game scheduling format on Monday, one that includes two-game series for league opponents in an effort to cut down on travel and minimize potential COVID-19 complications.
For Marshall, the 18-game conference season starts on the road with a Dec. 31 matchup at Louisiana Tech. The two teams will again battle at the Thomas Assembly Center on Jan. 2 at Ruston, Louisiana.
The Herd’s first home series of the season includes a pair of games against Charlotte on Jan. 7 and Jan. 9.
As part of the league’s schedule setup, teams that have been considered travel partners in the past will be the only series of the season in which there are home-and-home matchups.
Marshall’s travel partner in past seasons was Western Kentucky, which means the Herd will travel to E.A. Diddle Arena on Jan. 13 before the Hilltoppers return the visit to Cam Henderson Center on Jan. 16.
From there, the rest of the slate alternates weekends at home and away.
Marshall travels to Miami to take on FIU for a pair of games on Jan. 21 and Jan. 23 before hosting Florida Atlantic the following weekend for games Jan. 28 and Jan. 30.
In February, Marshall has road series at Old Dominion (Feb. 4 and Feb. 6) and Rice (Feb. 18 and Feb. 20) while also having home series against Middle Tennessee (Feb. 11 and Feb. 13) and North Texas (Feb. 25 and Feb. 27).
The regular season is slated to end after the North Texas series on Feb. 27, which gives the league some wiggle room, in case of games getting canceled due to COVID-19 or other complications.
The 2021 Conference USA men’s and women’s basketball championships are scheduled for March 10-13 at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.