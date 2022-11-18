Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221118 mu basketball 16.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall’s Wyatt Fricks (2) puts up a shot as the Herd takes on Miami (Ohio) Thursday in Oxford, Ohio.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Typically, college freshmen are still blowing out candles on their birthdays.

Not Marshall freshman forward Wyatt Fricks, though.

Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch and covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

Tags