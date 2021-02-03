HUNTINGTON — Normally, rats in a building during the winter are never a welcome sight.
Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni has grown pretty fond of his rats, though.
There are three, in particular, who stay in the gym — guards Jarrod West, Taevion Kinsey and Andrew Taylor. And no amount of extermination has been able to keep them out.
“Gym rats, all three of them,” D’Antoni said. “They’re going to have a weekend — you know, a lot of people go out and go to the beach or go out and go with their friends. These guys come to the gym and prepare. It’s nothing more than that.”
There are undoubtedly some special players within Conference USA’s ranks.
Western Kentucky’s Charles Bassey is a potential All-American who is fourth in the league in scoring while leading the C-USA in rebounds (12.2 per game) and blocks (3.4 per game).
But while there are several individual talents within the league, there is only one team that has multiple players in the top 20 in Conference USA in three different primary statistical categories.
That is Marshall, which has not two but three players that fit that mold.
For the players, it is a sense of pride for the job that they’ve been doing.
“Before the season started, we wanted to count on more options and just have some dudes step up, and I feel like we’ve had that,” Taylor said. “Statistics like that just prove it. It just benefits us.”
The leader of Marshall’s group is Kinsey, a junior who leads Conference USA in scoring at 19.8 points per game while also being in the top 10 in rebounds (6.8, ninth) and assists (3.8, eighth).
Kinsey is one of four players in the league to be in the top 10 in three difference categories.
In addition to Kinsey and Bassey, the others are FIU’s Antonio Daye Jr. and Old Dominion’s Malik Curry, whom the Thundering Herd will see this weekend in a series against the Monarchs Friday and Saturday in Norfolk, Virginia.
Kinsey’s supporting cast has been just as impressive, however, with West joining Bassey as the only players in Conference USA to lead two separate categories.
West averages 12.3 points while leading the league in assists (6.0) and steals (2.8) per game.
Meanwhile, Taylor averages 10 points per game, which does not rank in the top 20, but fills the stat sheet in other ways. The Corbin, Kentucky sophomore is in the top 10 in rebounds (6.7, 10th) and assists (3.5, ninth) while placing 18th in steals at 1.2 per game.
Taylor joked that he wants to get his scoring up to become the league’s first player to be in the top 20 in four categories.
“Shoot, that’s the goal,” Taylor said. “But whatever we’ve got to do to win, we’ll take it.”
D’Antoni said the success of the three is a combination of their determination and a system that promotes growth in several facets.
“I think we offer a program that allows player development,” D’Antoni said. “It doesn’t pigeonhole players to a certain style or to just certain ways to play. We teach the entire gamut and range of the game. I think, because of that, they themselves find a way to be successful because they are dedicated to the sport.”
West credited D’Antoni and the staff for pushing the players while allowing them to figure out their own niche.
“I feel like all three of us have made our stride and made jumps over the course of our career over the last couple years,” West said. “I think a lot of that is through preparation, hard work — doing what we’ve got to do in the weight room, doing what we’ve got to do on the court, watching more film and things like that. I feel like we’ve all gotten better.”
Several of the league’s most versatile players will be on one floor this weekend when Marshall’s trio of top-20 players heads to Chartway Arena in Norfolk to take on Curry and the Monarchs. Games are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.