HUNTINGTON -- Marshall men's basketball head coach Dan D'Antoni hasn't had a chance to cheer much when it comes to the offensive end of the floor this season.
The Thundering Herd's offensive numbers have been a direct result in the team's struggles, which have led to 12 losses in 13 games since starting the season 7-3.
As D'Antoni sifts through the film looking for the highlights, one person who has stood out in recent games has been guard Andrew Taylor, who is starting to find confidence as a primary handler for the Herd.
"Andy is starting to get much more comfortable and you can see that with everything he's doing," D'Antoni said. "Things are really starting to slow down for him. The year didn't start the way he would have hoped, but it's picking up now. Hopefully, we can use that to turn this thing around."
In practice this week, D'Antoni put Taylor to the test, having him run a segment of the session in which he called the plays on the offensive end for his group.
The results brought a sly smile across D'Antoni's face when he mentioned them.
"He did a real good job with it," D'Antoni said. "Real good. I was pleased. It was good to see."
D'Antoni's test came after Taylor provided the lone bright spot in an 88-64 loss to Charlotte on Saturday, a game in which D'Antoni had to go back and watch the film of the second half because he was ejected with 18 minutes left and there was no television to watch it in the locker room.
What D'Antoni saw on the film was promising as Taylor continued to battle with the team already down a big margin.
As Taylor's comfort level within the offense grows, so too do his numbers. Over the last four games, Taylor is averaging 19.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists while shooting 49% from the floor (31 of 63).
Taylor's efficiency numbers also took a big step in the right direction last week.
The sophomore from Corbin, Kentucky, had three turnovers in the first eight minutes of the loss at Old Dominion last Thursday, but did not have a turnover the rest of the weekend.
Over the last 32 minutes of playing time for Marshall, Taylor finished with eight assists and zero turnovers.
In the Charlotte loss, Taylor flourished throughout the game, getting to his spots within the offense and scoring a career-high 28 points on 11-of-21 shooting while adding three assists with no turnovers.
It was of little solace to Taylor after the game.
"At this point, I could care less how many points I have," Taylor said. "Assists? Rebounds? I could care less. I'm just trying to score more points than the other team, for real. Honestly, I'm just speechless about it."
The pair of lopsided losses last week took away the momentum built from an upset of UAB the week before that snapped a 10-game skid for the Herd, but D'Antoni's hope is that Taylor's performance helps build things back up.
Now, Taylor and Marshall (8-15 overall, 1-9 C-USA) are trying to again right the ship in time for Thursday's 7 p.m. battle with FIU (13-11, 3-8), a team that defeated the Herd 70-66 in Miami in the early stages of league play.
Following Thursday night's home game against FIU, the Herd flies to UTEP for a 3 p.m. contest on Sunday afternoon.