HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s men’s basketball team didn’t have long to dwell on its late meltdown in Thursday night’s 81-79 loss to Middle Tennessee.
The Thundering Herd has much bigger issues ahead of it.
On Saturday evening, Marshall faces UAB, which is tied for the lead in Conference USA’s West Division and is quickly moving into consideration for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament.
That 7 p.m. matchup on Saturday at Cam Henderson Center will be hard enough without the hangover from Thursday’s loss, so Herd coach Dan D’Antoni was focused on moving forward quickly.
“It’s tough to get on the roller coaster like that and come back the next day,” D’Antoni said. “Shrug it off. You’ve just got to shrug it off.”
The Blazers (17-4 overall, 7-1 C-USA) have moved into NCAA consideration, thanks largely to two consecutive road wins at arguably C-USA’s toughest venues. UAB went to Louisiana Tech and earned an 83-76 win over the Bulldogs last Saturday before getting a game-winner from guard Jordan Walker to earn a 68-65 win over Western Kentucky at E.A. Diddle Arena on Thursday.
UAB is led by a balanced effort on both ends that has led to the Blazers’ dominance in league play.
Walker is on the short list of front-runners for the Conference USA Player of the Year, averaging 17.9 points, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals. He leads a UAB offense that is tops in C-USA in scoring at 81.2 points per game.
While the Blazers’ offense has been solid and balanced, it is the defense that has led to many wins as the team has allowed just 63 points per game.
UAB leads Conference USA in field goal defense, allowing opponents to hit just 39% of their shots while also leading C-USA in steals with 10.8 per game.
Pressure defense is something with wich the Herd struggled in its loss to Middle Tennessee with 15 turnovers leading to 25 points for the Blue Raiders.
Despite Marshall (7-13 overall, 0-7 C-USA) being in a 10-game losing streak — one D’Antoni called the longest in his 50 years of coaching — the Herd’s head coach reaffirmed his dedication to helping the team get over the hump and the improvements that he sees in his team.
Such was the case again after D’Antoni watched the film of his team’s loss on Thursday.
Offensively, the team was much more consistent, starting strong against Middle Tennessee, and the Herd shot 10 of 22 from 3-point range, which was one of the season’s top efforts.
“The good thing is, all of our shooting stats are way up,” D’Antoni said. “They are where they’ve got to be. We scored 80 points. We’re back in the hunt.”
D’Antoni’s hope is that, given the situation, the team plays loose and plays like it has nothing to lose against the Blazers on Saturday, again maintaining a positive mindset.
“I get to come out tomorrow and try to get better,” D’Antoni said. “You can’t ask for anything more than that.”