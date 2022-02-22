HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s 74-60 win over Southern Miss on Monday was truly a story of two halves.
In the first half, Marshall did everything right and shots fell consistently while building a 20-point lead.
In the second half, the Thundering Herd couldn’t get many shots to fall at all, going through a drought of 8:35 in which Southern Miss cut the deficit to nine.
For Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni, there was only one difference during the two halves.
Energy.
It was a key teaching tool for D’Antoni in the locker room following his team’s win.
Simply put, the energy level of the Herd dropped, which is why the shots didn’t.
“You can see it,” D’Antoni said. “You can see the energy not at the same level that it was. We talked about it at halftime — ‘Do not take your foot off the pedal’ — but again, you’re limited as a coach.
“Players have got to want that they finish games and every time they go up and down the floor be as good as they can possibly be.”
When David Early connected on a 3-pointer with 7:18 left, it ended a streak of futility in which the Herd had not connected on a field goal since Taevion Kinsey’s layup with 15:53 remaining.
Kinsey said the feeling after seeing Early’s 3-pointer from the corner fall was one of relief.
“As soon as you see one go in, that’s kind of all you need as a basketball player,” Kinsey said. “Whether you shoot it, a teammate shoots it, it gets the whole team rolling.”
Early followed with another 3-pointer and ended the game with 13 points while drawing praise from D’Antoni.
“When you’re still focused and playing hard, shots go down,” D’Antoni said.
D’Antoni cautioned the team going forward as the Herd (11-17 overall, 4-11 Conference USA) looks ahead to Thursday’s game at Middle Tennessee (20-7, 11-3), which leads C-USA’s East Division.
If Marshall plays like it did in the first half on Monday, D’Antoni said the Herd can play with anyone in C-USA.
If the effort level dips like it did in the second half at Southern Miss, though, Middle Tennessee will run away from the Herd.
“We can’t play the same second half we did tonight,” D’Antoni said. “We’re not going to beat that team. We’ve just got to lock down and keep focused and stay fundamental.”
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch and covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.