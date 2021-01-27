HUNTINGTON — Just when Marshall’s men’s basketball team thought it was going to get a pair of home games this weekend, COVID-19 again forced some turnover in the Thundering Herd’s schedule.
Marshall’s scheduled weekend Conference USA series with Florida Atlantic has been postponed due to contact tracing within the Owls’ program, it was announced Wednesday morning.
Florida Atlantic released that “the games will not be played due to contact tracing related to a Tier I member of the FAU travel party.”
Marshall Associate Athletic Director Jeff O’Malley said there remains a possibility that Marshall will look to add a nonconference game for this weekend, but those prospects are slim at this point.
“We’ll take a look,” O’Malley said. “I tried to look at it, but there’s not a whole lot that makes sense for us that’s out there right now. It’s always a moving target. We’ll see if anything opens up.”
The Florida Atlantic postponement marks the second weekend series in Conference USA that Marshall has had wiped out this season, both coming at home.
Earlier this season, Marshall’s series against Charlotte was postponed due to the Herd’s contact tracing and injury issues that left the team below the threshold for available scholarship players.
Marshall’s next scheduled game is a weekend series set for Feb. 5-6 at Old Dominion in Norfolk, Virginia.
That series is also up in the air after the Monarchs announced on Tuesday that their scheduled series at Western Kentucky has been postponed.
It is the second consecutive conference weekend the Monarchs have missed after COVID-19 also knocked out last week’s contests against North Texas.
As C-USA gets into its last full month of the regular season, it sets up a dilemma that league officials will have to look at.
C-USA set aside one weekend for makeup games in the opening week of March — just before the Conference USA tournament starts on March 10 in Frisco, Texas.
However, many teams are ending up with multiple series lost within league play, which translates to an uneven number of games.
Conference USA went to a divisional format for basketball, but with the stoppages that the league has seen, it is not likely that all series will be able to be made up.
To this point, Marshall has been on the wrong side of the postponement process.
If next week’s contests against ODU are played in Norfolk as scheduled, Marshall would have played seven of its first eight league games on the road with just three weeks of regular season left.