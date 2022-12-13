Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Marshall showed signs of life in the second half, but UNC-Greensboro slammed the window of opportunity shut soon after in a 75-67 win over the Herd at the Greensboro Coliseum on Tuesday evening.

The loss snapped a nine-game winning streak for the Thundering Herd and marked its second loss of the season, each of those coming on the road.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.