Marshall showed signs of life in the second half, but UNC-Greensboro slammed the window of opportunity shut soon after in a 75-67 win over the Herd at the Greensboro Coliseum on Tuesday evening.
The loss snapped a nine-game winning streak for the Thundering Herd and marked its second loss of the season, each of those coming on the road.
The Herd never was able to establish a rhythm but showed flashes of its abilities on both sides of the floor in the loss, never letting the game get too far from its reach.
After missing his first eight shot attempts of the night, Kamdyn Curfman sank three straight 3-point shots to give Marshall a 57-53 lead with just over nine and a half minutes left in the game, but the Spartans answered with a 13-2 over the next four minutes to jump back in front by nine.
“Sometimes it’s going to happen,” head coach Dan D’Antoni said after the game, but also gave credit to UNC-Greensboro who won for the third time in four games at home.
“You can’t just say it’s all what we did, a lot of it is what they did,” D’Antoni added, “but we can be better, and we can take [something] away from it.”
Taevion Kinsey, who was named the Sun Belt men’s basketball Player of the Week for a second time this season on Tuesday afternoon, led the Herd in scoring again that night, netting a game-high 24 points to match the number on his jersey.
Perhaps being on the road caught up with the team after spending seven of the last eight days away from home. UNC-Greensboro was there last game in a stretch of three on the road.
“We didn’t come with energy,” Kinsey said. “ I felt like we were a step slow everywhere, a rotation slow everywhere but for the most part it was definitely an energy thing as a unit and that’s something we have to pick up on.”
UNCG jumped out to an 11-4 lead before Marshall responded with an 11-0 run to take a four-point lead with 11:43 left in the first half. The Spartans eliminated a five-point deficit in the final minute of the opening period with a pair of three-pointers to take a 34-33 lead into the break.
The Spartans took advantage of Herd freshman Micah Handlogten playing limited minutes in the first half due to foul trouble, taking a seat just three minutes in after two quick fouls.
“He’s a big part of what we do, obviously,” D’Antoni said. “What’d he play? He played 16 minutes. He’s got to play 25-30. That’s just not enough.”
In those minutes he scored six points and collected eight rebounds. But with its leading rebounder on the bench for much of the night, Marshall couldn’t find an answer and were out-rebounded 45-41.
UNCG had four players finish in double-figure scoring, led by Keyshaun Langley’s team-best 18. Keondre Kennedy added 14 and Mohammed Abdulsalam and Bas Leyte each chipped in 10, with the later added 10 rebounds.
Marshall returns to action 3:30 p.m. Saturday at home against Toledo, its first of four consecutive scheduled to be played on a newly installed court at the Cam Henderson Center.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.