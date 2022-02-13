EL PASO, Texas -- After Thursday's home loss to FIU, Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni questioned his team's fire for the game.
On Sunday, D'Antoni saw that fire -- at times, too much -- from his team as it took on UTEP.
Marshall overcame four technical fouls by shooting 56% from the floor and 50% from 3-point range in an 88-79 win over UTEP at the Don Haskins Center.
"They responded together," said a smiling D'Antoni. "There's no quit in this team and we're going to be a tough out when it's all over now. This was a hot team in a tough place to play."
Goran Miladinovic led Marshall (9-16, 2-10 Conference USA) with career-highs of 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Thundering Herd's balanced scoring attack. It was the first double-double of Miladinovic's career.
The 7-foot center from Montenegro said following the game that Sunday's contest showed exactly how good Marshall can be.
"I think we brought the right energy today and we were able to win," Miladinovic said. "I believe this is who we are. I don't care about how many games we've lost. This is the team that we are."
Miladinovic was one of five Marshall players scoring in double-figures on the afternoon. Andrew Taylor and Mikel Beyers each had 13 points while Obinna Anochili-Killen and Marko Sarenac each added 12.
Taevion Kinsey finished with just seven points but added 11 assists in a game in which he and Taylor played facilitator more than scorer. Taylor also had six assists.
Marshall's 88 points represented the most UTEP has given up in a game all season.
The win was Marshall's fifth-straight over the Miners in the series between the teams.
The game's pivotal stretch came after UTEP tied the game at 53 following a basket by Souley Boum.
In the next 45 seconds, Darius George and Taylor knocked down 3-pointers for Marshall, which started an 8-0 run that kept the Miners at bay.
Boum did all he could to keep the Miners in the contest, scoring a career-high 32 points -- eight on technical free throws -- but the Miners could never close the gap within six as Marshall finished strong to earn the win.
Boum and Jamal Bieniemy (23 points) led UTEP to an early advantage, but Marshall closed the first half on an 11-2 run, capped by two Beyers free throws with under one second remaining to take a 39-38 lead into halftime.
The Herd continued that momentum by scoring the first six points of the second half to increase its lead to seven.
Despite only having one field goal in the first five minutes of the second half, UTEP (14-10, 7-5 C-USA) was able to knot the game back up at 48 after a pair of technical free throws.
Marshall answered the call, however, using its hot shooting from the outside to keep the Miners chasing. The Herd finished 11 of 22 from 3-point range.
Marshall now returns home for two games, starting with Thursday's 7 p.m. contest against Old Dominion. The Herd follows that with a 7 p.m. date against Charlotte on Saturday.