HUNTINGTON — Being the son of a world-renowned musician, harmony and rhythm have been key components of California-born Kyle Braun’s life since birth.
As Braun searched for the perfect fit in a college basketball program, the 6-foot-3 combo guard keyed in on Marshall’s pitch and took in its notes.
After receiving an offer last week, Braun started watching film of the Thundering Herd’s style under head coach Dan D’Antoni — most notably the play of former guard Jon Elmore and current guard Andrew Taylor.
It took less than 48 hours following that offer for Braun to commit to the Herd and D’Antoni.
“The D’Antoni system — his reputation and coaching NBA players and all that stuff — is super-attractive,” Braun said. “I believe in that and I think everything that I’ve been doing is for a reason because he’s had success at the NBA level doing it.”
Braun is the son of recording artist Rick Braun, a smooth jazz trumpeter, vocalist and record producer who has seen a successful solo career for the last two decades after touring with names such as Sade, the late Glenn Frey of the Eagles and Rod Stewart during his musical beginnings in California.
For the younger Braun, there are similarities to music and basketball, which made his father the perfect mentor and role model to help him achieve his goals of taking his success on the court to the next level.
“I always compare music to basketball,” Kyle Braun said. “They are very similar with timing and the competitive style of being the best. Being in a band, you have to work together just like a team.”
With the Braun family, Marshall’s style and the coaching staff’s demeanor struck the right chords, marking a melodious end to a recruiting journey that has featured some dissonance along the way.
Braun originally committed to Navy and was going to prep school in Rhode Island for a year following graduation from high school in California.
Once he got to prep school, though, he went a month without leaving campus or the building he was in due to COVID-19. There was no basketball, which left him feeling empty.
“I didn’t touch a basketball the entire time I was there, so I was just struggling,” Braun said. “I really wanted to play basketball and I was so out of shape. I really just love basketball and that’s not what was happening.”
Braun made the decision to de-commit from Navy and leave the prep school in Rhode Island, which led him to Scotland Campus in Pennsylvania, where he plays for Chris Chaney.
“I think it’s the best move I’ve ever made because I’m playing the most basketball I ever have in my life and I’m happy,” Braun said.
Chaney’s name is familiar in the Marshall circles because he coached Hassan Whiteside at Patterson School in North Carolina when Whiteside committed to the Herd — one of several players Chaney has had commit to Marshall.
Chaney also has a good relationship with Marshall assistant Scott Rigot, which got the ball rolling on Braun’s recruitment with the Herd.
“[Chaney] said, ‘That’s the perfect style for you,’” Braun said. “’I think you’d be really good there. They play your game and they have really successful players who went there and went pro that play like you.’ He thinks it would be an amazing fit with an amazing coach.”
Braun’s laid-back demeanor and easy-going, conversational ways instantly remind one of D’Antoni, which speaks to why the chemistry between the two clicked.
There was an offer from Stanford for Braun to head back home to California, but something inside kept telling the smooth shooter to check in with Marshall before committing.
Braun is glad he checked in with Marshall prior to any decision on Stanford because it led to an offer and subsequent commitment.
“It was a great moment just hearing that and I got to learn more about coach D’Antoni and what he thought of me and how he runs practice and the schedule and the whole pitch,” Braun said. “I really appreciate the risk that they took in me. That means a lot that they believe in me, that they know what they want. I’m super-excited to the whole culture they’ve got going on there.”
ESPN scout and recruiting analyst Adam Finkelstein said Braun is “One of the best available shooters I saw this fall...who can rise-up at the rim as well.”
With comparisons to Elmore, who is playing professionally overseas, and Taylor, who has risen into one of Marshall’s top all-around threats, Braun knows there will be pressure.
However, Braun and his family are accustomed to the limelight quite well, which he thinks will serve him in his Marshall career.
“At the end of the day, whether music or basketball, it’s all entertainment, so you’re both selling tickets to put on the show,” Braun said. “I’ve been super-lucky to have a musician dad who has been successful and can tell me how to compete and how to be the best at whatever I want to do.”