HUNTINGTON — Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni knows what it’s like to play through pain.
Heck, D’Antoni’s been coaching through it all season.
The Thundering Herd’s 72-year-old head coach is scheduled for hip-replacement surgery in April and stays off his feet as much as possible at home so he’s good to roam the sidelines during games and practices.
This week, D’Antoni’s care regimen may have to be integrated with his team as it prepares for the final regular-season weekend series with Charlotte, which starts at 7 p.m. Friday at Cam Henderson Center. The teams meet again at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Marshall has several players who are banged up and questionable for the weekend games, leaving D’Antoni with a coaching conundrum: If cleared, does he play those guys in hopes of a weekend sweep that could net him a first-round bye in next week’s Conference USA tournament, or does he rest those injuries — regardless of being cleared or not — in an effort to be at maximum strength for next week’s tournament in Frisco, Texas?
As with most aspects of the 2020-21 season, it isn’t an easy scenario to navigate.
“We have a lot of healing to do,” D’Antoni said. “I’ll just say that.”
At the forefront of the health concerns is senior point guard Jarrod West, who was injured in Friday’s loss to North Texas and missed Saturday’s win over the Mean Green.
D’Antoni said West was going to get shots up on Tuesday to see how he feels, but he would not take part in drills due to his ankle injury.
The Herd’s veteran head coach said West’s playing mentality — described as “110 miles per hour, even in practice” — makes it hard to allow him to get into practice or games because D’Antoni knows West won’t scale things back to preserve his body.
“He doesn’t do it in practice,” D’Antoni said. “I keep telling him to sit out a few plays. He wants to be in all of them.”
D’Antoni also wants his point guard to play in each game possible, but he is not doing so blindly with the C-USA tournament right around the corner.
If healthy, West will play both games this weekend, according to D’Antoni. However, “healthy” will be determined by the team’s medical personnel.
“I think we’ll have to play that one by ear,” D’Antoni said. “It depends on his ankle, and I’ll have to confer with [MU head athletic trainer] Chris [Lapole] and the doctors on that. I don’t want to sit him out if I don’t have to, but I don’t think we want to play him if he’s injured.”
D’Antoni said all options are on the table in terms of maintaining West’s health, if cleared to play.
The Herd’s head coach spoke of limiting West’s minutes — a contrast for a player who has been in the top 10 in minutes played in Conference USA in each of the last two seasons.
Another option is that the Herd could try to hedge its bet for the weekend with West.
With Old Dominion and Western Kentucky also playing on Friday, the Herd could elect to rest West for the first game.
If Marshall tops Charlotte without West and Old Dominion loses on Friday night, Marshall could utilize West as much as possible on Saturday while trying to secure a first-round bye, which would give him additional rest for the Conference USA tournament run.
If Old Dominion wins or Marshall loses on Friday, then there is no bye to play for on Saturday, which means West likely would rest until the tournament’s first game on Wednesday.
West’s complications are just one of several for the Herd, which has several players on the mend.
Fellow guard Andrew Taylor also is battling an ankle injury, while forward Jannson Williams has dealt with a foot injury the last two weekends. Forward Mikel Beyers also was nicked up with back and finger injuries.
D’Antoni read off the lengthy list that includes players who started last weekend against North Texas.
“Jarrod is the one that has the most to do, Andy looks like he should get pretty close, Jannson will be there, and I don’t think Mike is banged up that much,” D’Antoni said.
With so much on the line for the Herd, D’Antoni’s hope is that none of the injured are sitting the bench for this weekend’s contests against Charlotte — not even himself.
“We’ll give it a go, just like we always do,” D’Antoni said.