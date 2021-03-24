HUNTINGTON — In the course of three days, Marshall’s men’s basketball team has lost the program’s all-time career leader in steals and blocked shots to the NCAA transfer portal.
On Wednesday, forward Jannson Williams submitted his entry into the NCAA’s transfer portal.
Williams leaves Marshall as the program’s all-time leader in blocked shots with 196. He broke the previous record of 182, set by Hassan Whiteside, on Feb. 12 in a win over Middle Tennessee.
Williams joins Jarrod West — the program’s all-time steals leader — as players to exit Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni’s program in the last few days.
Earlier this week, it appeared Williams was going to finish his career in a Marshall jersey as D’Antoni expressed confidence that all seniors other than West would return to use their extra year of eligibility.
That didn’t turn out to be the case, however, as Williams’ name was also entered into the NCAA’s transfer portal on Wednesday morning.
It’s a loss of a versatile talent for the Thundering Herd.
In the 2020-21 season, Williams was the only forward in the NCAA to register at least 45 blocks and 40 made 3-pointers. Williams was one of only two NCAA players to achieve the feat, joining Syracuse guard Alan Griffin.
For the season, Williams averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks, which was fourth in Conference USA. His 1.8 3-pointers a game was 15th in C-USA.
Like West, Williams was a four-year contributor for the Herd, playing a key role in the team’s NCAA Tournament run in the 2017-18 season. Williams had 10 points, seven rebounds in the Herd’s 81-75 first-round win over Wichita State.
Big games often saw Williams perform well for the Herd.
In addition to his NCAA Tournament performance, Williams knocked down a game-winning 3-pointer in a regular-season win over Western Kentucky in 2019.
Williams also had career-highs of 24 points at Maryland in the 2018-19 season and again this season against Robert Morris while scoring a season-high 17 at Florida in the 2019-20 season.