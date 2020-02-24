HUNTINGTON — On Monday afternoon, Marshall University junior Jannson Williams joked with teammates as he went through shooting drills at Cam Henderson Center.
Williams’ shot was pure and his smile was big, resembling the player that has been one of the Thundering Herd’s better shooters during his career.
Simply put, Williams was enjoying the game and having fun again. That wasn’t always the case this season.
So what was the difference for the new-found mentality for Williams?
The junior from Newnan, Georgia, said he learned from Marshall’s young fans, for whom he’s become a favorite during his time in Huntington.
There was a point in time this season when Williams felt alone with his struggles. Yet once he slowed down and quit focusing on himself, he realized that no matter how he was playing, those young fans were always there for him, waiting with a smile before and after games. It brought a different perspective for Williams and went a long way toward changing his mentality and, essentially, turning his struggles around.
“I’ve noticed it recently,” Williams said. “Being on the court and then taking five steps over here to the sidelines is night and day. They don’t know what’s going on if you’re struggling. These kids are here to see their favorite players, their favorite team win.”
In addition to bringing a pure appreciation for being able to play in games and be someone the kids look up to, Williams’ awareness also brought a sense of responsibility with it. Not only does his team depend on him to perform, but he also serves as a role model for the young players who one day aspire to be in his shoes. That means how he handles adversity is under a microscope, and he started taking that responsibility more seriously.
“They are always watching,” Williams said. “That’s the future.”
As Williams saw the looks on the kids’ faces, he realized that it is a game and it is meant to be fun. In the midst of his struggles, that was tough to see.
For games to be fun again, Williams had to re-evaluate the entire process of being a Division I athlete. That didn’t solely mean game day. That meant changing his demeanor toward practice. That meant bringing the same energy when no one was in the stands as he does under the lights when interacting with kids.
That change came in every detail, whether it was getting up extra shots before practice or going through each skill development drill with a little more emphasis instead of focusing on just shooting.
“What I came to realize is that if I’m not hitting — I’m not doing what I usually do well — then I have to do everything else right,” Williams said. “I felt like taking my mind off the shooting and being more of a dynamic presence in other areas was the best way I could help the team. Focusing on that stuff took my mind off the shooting and kept me from getting in my own head.”
Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni said Williams’ change in approach instantly translated to the court because of the new-found energy he brought to the team. While the improvements in Williams’ shooting didn’t happen overnight, the improvements in energy did translate. That proved beneficial Marshall’s recent stretch of winning four of its last five.
“If you play hard, you rebound, you defend and you’re a good teammate and you make good decisions, the shooting. ... is not going to affect how I feel about them and whether we win or lose nearly as much as if they are not really giving the effort,” D’Antoni said.
That increase in energy has especially become evident in the last two games when Williams has been a major contributor, averaging 14 points and 9.5 rebounds in a pair of wins. That includes hitting seven 3-pointers in those two games.
Just as the kids taught Williams to take it back to the point where basketball is fun again, he wants to also teach kids about handling adversity and being the ultimate teammate as he continues to turn what had been his toughest year in basketball to date into one of his biggest triumphs within the community.
“My whole family are teachers,” Williams said. “I love kids and being around them. It’s one thing that I love because life isn’t always about basketball. I’m proud to be able to get involved with the youth of the Tri-State and Huntington area.
“It’s a great feeling when we can make them smile. That’s what it’s about.”