HUNTINGTON — It would be easy for Marshall basketball point guard Jarrod West to get frustrated with another road trip this season.
So far, the Thundering Herd senior has played just one game at home since the calendar year changed and Conference USA schedule began, a frustrating byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Still, the vibes for West are all positive this week as he and his Marshall teammates hit the road for Norfolk, Virginia, to take on Old Dominion at Chartway Arena in a two-game set that starts Friday at 7 p.m. Marshall is 9-4 overall and 3-3 in Conference USA games.
In Marshall’s last trip to Chartway Arena, on Jan. 3, 2019, West buried a 3-pointer from the corner with 1.9 seconds left to give the Herd a 70-67 win over the Monarchs.
“I like this place,” West said with a smile. “They’ve got a really nice gym and we’ve got some good memories there. Hopefully, we can make some more good memories.”
West was a sophomore at the time, playing alongside two of Marshall’s top scorers of all time in Jon Elmore and C.J. Burks.
With the game tied at 67 in the final seconds, Elmore had the ball up top as the clock wound down. As Elmore started into the play, Taevion Kinsey — then a freshman — came up for a pick-and-roll with Elmore, and Old Dominion shot both players to double-team Elmore while rolling a help-side defender up to Kinsey.
Elmore read the play and sent a pass back across to the corner to West, who delivered the clutch 3-pointer in front of Marshall’s bench.
“That was a situation where the offense created it for me and Jon had a really good look,” West said of the play.
That game came in a pivotal stretch for the Herd, which had struggled before that win.
“At the time, we were kind of struggling,” West said. “We had lost a couple games and that was the first game of conference season and that jump-started us to starting off 5-0 in the conference.”
West’s ability to knock down key shots against Old Dominion (8-4, 4-2 Conference USA) has continued.
Last season, the teams met twice in Huntington, with Marshall winning both of those matchups in close fashion. In key moments of both of those wins, it was again West who delivered.
Marshall’s first meeting against ODU during the 2019-20 season was a 68-67 win, a game in which the teams went back and forth down the stretch.
After ODU took a late lead, West knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:11 left to give Marshall a 67-65 lead, then had a key defensive pressure on a last-second shot before grabbing the rebound to secure the win.
The second meeting was a 74-66 win for Marshall in which West had the key shot, knocking down a 3-pointer with 2:58 left that took it from a one-possession game to a six-point lead, which the Herd never relinquished.
The timing of the Old Dominion matchup is also big for West, who has struggled with his shooting since making his way back from COVID-19 contact tracing, which kept him off the court for two weeks following the Louisiana Tech series.
Since that time, West is 13 of 41 from the floor (31.7%) as he continues to work his way back into rhythm.
That could change this weekend, with West having the last two weeks to work his way back after the Florida Atlantic postponements and a string of success against the Monarchs.
In the last three meetings against Old Dominion, West is a combined 12 of 19 from 3-point range (63.2%) and has averaged 15 points against the Monarchs.
While his offense has been crucial against ODU, West’s biggest contributions this week still could come on the defensive end, where he will likely be matched with Old Dominion’s Malik Curry, who has been a thorn in the Herd’s side.
Curry joins Marshall’s Kinsey as one of only four players in the league that are in the top 10 in three separate statistical categories.
Curry is seventh in Conference USA in scoring (16.2), sixth in assists (4.1) and fourth in steals (2.1).
West said the contrast of styles when the teams first met made it fun, but the close nature of the games has turned the matchup into a strong rivalry.
“Us and ODU is kind of like a rivalry, honestly,” West said. “It might not be the magnitude of us and Western [Kentucky], but I think us and ODU is still kind of a rivalry. With the contrast of styles, it makes it that much more interesting.”
Both games for Friday and Saturday are set for 7 p.m. tipoffs and can be streamed through ESPN+.