HUNTINGTON — On the surface, COVID-19 took many opportunities away from college student-athletes during the 2020-21 school year.
Marshall men’s basketball point guard Jarrod West is hoping to use the residual effects of COVID-19 to take back some of those lost opportunities.
With the NCAA’s allowance of an extra year of eligibility for 2020-21 student-athletes, West had the opportunity to come back to the Thundering Herd for one more season.
However, the senior point guard from Clarksburg is opting to use that year as an opportunity to further challenge himself while also looking to prove himself on a higher level.
After four years of playing for Marshall, West opted to enter the NCAA transfer portal in search of a bigger opportunity for the 2021-22 season.
“I played at Marshall for four years and I’ve given it everything I’ve got and I felt like I owed it to myself to give myself a chance to get on that next level and see if I can do similar things at the next level,” West said. “I want to give myself an opportunity and I feel I have one. It could really be beneficial for my future. After discussion with my family, we felt like it was a good decision. We’re excited about the process.”
West made an immediate impact for the Herd as a defensive presence and point guard in the NCAA Tournament run during the 2017-18 season, but he also knocked down arguably the key shot in the Herd’s first-ever NCAA Tournament win when he nailed a 3-pointer with 3:10 to go to give the Herd a two-possession lead in the 81-75 win over Wichita State.
Over the past three years, West has continued to be the Herd’s floor general, expanding his role over the past two seasons while leading Marshall to success.
This season, West led Conference USA in assists (6.0 per game) and steals (2.5) while ranking 17th in scoring at 12.5 points per game. He also had the league’s top assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.9-1.
Now West wants to take his game to another level, seeking a power conference suitor to prove that he can perform nightly on a consistent basis against the best.
“The main thing is the competition,” West said. “Most of the pros — NBA guys and guys overseas — are coming out of the high-major schools. When you are in that mix competing against those schools every night and proving to everyone you can play, that helps and gives you a chance to get your name out there a little more.”
For West, the ultimate goal is the NBA, and he’s never been one to back away from a dream or challenge.
The 5-foot-11 point guard knows his lack of prototypical size for the NBA means that his only way to prove his worth on that level is to perform well against top competition on a game-by-game basis, which carried the most weight in his decision.
“Coming from Conference USA, it’s really hard,” West said. “Taevion [Kinsey, West’s teammate at Marshall] has a chance because of Taevion’s elite athletic ability, and he’s a really good basketball player on top of that. [Western Kentucky’s] Charles Bassey, he was a high-profile guy out of high school who was already picked as a lottery out of high school, so that’s a different dynamic.
“I’m a lot different because I’m not high-profile and I don’t have elite athleticism or size, so for me it was an opportunity for me to perform and show what I can do.”
Being from Clarksburg, news of West’s departure from Marshall instantly spurred talk of a venture to West Virginia University, where his father played and helped his team get to the NCAA Tournament.
That rumor mill started to churn quicker on Tuesday when it was announced that West Virginia guard Jordan McCabe had also entered the transfer portal.
West shot down that speculation, saying no one from West Virginia had reached out while adding it would be “highly unlikely” that Morgantown would be his next destination.
West thanked everyone in Huntington for their support throughout his career and ended by clarifying that his decision was strictly based on advancing himself, and not any issue with Marshall, as he had seen speculated on social media.
“It had nothing to do with anything that happened at Marshall,” West said. “There wasn’t anything bad happened and nothing was wrong. I wanted to clear that up. This is just an opportunity for me and I’m excited to see the process play out.”
In 2020-21, West was named to the All-Conference USA second team, C-USA’s All-Defensive Team and the league’s All-Academic Team.
West’s career numbers left him as Marshall’s all-time program leader in steals with 254, which also placed him second all-time in Conference USA history.