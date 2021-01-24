HUNTINGTON — Friday night was not one of the most fun nights Taevion Kinsey has had on a basketball court.
Marshall got the win over FIU, but Kinsey struggled with his shot, hitting just 3 of 12 field goal attempts.
For one of the nation’s leaders in field goal average, it was a difficult game.
On Saturday, the mental hurdle became more trying for Kinsey as he hit just two of his eight attempts in the first half.
It brought Kinsey to a bit of a crossroads.
The talented junior could either let it get to him or he could go and take back the game.
The Columbus, Ohio, native chose the latter, attacking the rim and the glass to finish with 22 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday’s 89-72 win over the Panthers that gave Marshall a weekend sweep.
For Kinsey, it is all about the mental approach to the game — an area in which he’s grown over the last two years.
“If my shot is not falling, I’ve got to produce another way, whether that be defense, grabbing boards, amping up your energy, helping your team,” Kinsey said. “I think that’s what I tried to do. The second half, it was a struggle, but shots went in more than they did in the first half, so I was pretty glad it ended that way.”
Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said he spoke with Kinsey about locking in on his mental game on Saturday.
“You’ve got to play with confidence,” D’Antoni recalled of his talk with Kinsey. “You can’t back out here now. You come strong and you give it your best. You be Taevion.”
Kinsey leads Conference USA in minutes played per game and started the year as one of the nation’s top guards in field goal percentage.
That percentage has dipped slightly over the last two weeks, but Kinsey does not use the excuse of his minutes played and the back-to-back format of Conference USA weekends as the reasoning.
“Whether it’s back-to-back or we play [another] game that same day in some crazy way, I’m going to have to leave it all out there on the court,” Kinsey said.
Coming off a 10-point performance — his lowest of the season — on Friday night, Kinsey wanted to make an impact on Saturday.
While the shot still wasn’t there to his liking, Kinsey’s biggest effort came on the glass where he grabbed four offensive rebounds — including one in which he ripped the ball away from an FIU post player — to get second-chance looks or to the free-throw line.
Kinsey finished with 12 rebounds to lead a Marshall’s 38-31 advantage on the glass.
The projected NBA draft pick knows that, with all eyes on him as Conference USA’s leader in scoring, he’s going to have different defenses thrown at him and the pressure will increase down the stretch.
“We’ve got to have him,” D’Antoni said. “He’s got to be big, and he can’t doubt his game at all.”
As Kinsey gets back to Huntington fresh off the road sweep in league play, he knows there is still work to be done, too.
“It’s been a tough weekend with some shots just going in, going out,” Kinsey said. “I know exactly what I’ve got to do. When I get back, I’ve just got to get in the gym.”