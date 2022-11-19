Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20221120 mu basketball 31.jpg
Marshall's Taevion Kinsey (24) attempts a shot against Coppin State's Sam Sessoms (3) Saturday night at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON -- Coaches typically don’t want their teams to be streaky, but Marshall’s men’s basketball team has a streak going that head coach Dan D’Antoni doesn’t necessarily mind.

The Thundering Herd notched its fourth consecutive game with at least 20 assists to open the season en route to an 86-67 win over Coppin State on Saturday night in front of 3,625 fans at Cam Henderson Center.

Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch and covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

