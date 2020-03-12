FRISCO, Texas — Marshall sophomore Taevion Kinsey knew exactly how he wanted to celebrate his 20th birthday this week.
Instead of a birthday blowout, Kinsey wanted a birthday show-out.
Kinsey scored 21 of his 26 points in the first half and Marshall overcame a furious rally by UTEP to earn a 86-78 win over the Miners in the first round of the Conference USA men’s basketball tournament Wednesday night at The Ford Center at The Star.
Marshall led by as many as 14 points in the second half, but the Miners cut it to three on a pair of occasions late.
However, the Herd was able to knock down 11 of 12 free throws in the late stages to fend off the comeback.
With the win, Marshall (18-15) advances to take on Louisiana Tech at 10 p.m. Thursday in the Conference USA quarterfinals.
While Kinsey was the catalyst early, the Herd got another balanced attack as its offense continued its strong performance in the game’s late stages.
In addition to Kinsey, the Herd got 15 points, five rebounds and five assists from Andrew Taylor, who hit double-figures for the fifth straight game.
Mikel Beyers also went a perfect 10 for 10 at the free-throw line to finish with 14 points while Jarrod West overcame a scoreless first half to finish with 10 points while directing the Herd offense to only six turnovers in the win.
The solid turnover count came despite the Herd playing at a fast tempo throughout the final 35 minutes, which is how the team turned around an early deficit.
The Herd trailed by as many as seven early, but used a pair of alley-oops to Darius George and Taevion Kinsey to get its offense and transition going.
Kinsey started the game 1 of 5 from the floor, but following the reverse dunk off the alley-oop feed from Taylor, he proceeded to hit seven of his next eight shots from the floor.
Taylor also was a major piece of the puzzle in the first half, contributing as a primary ball-handler to take some of the pressure off Kinsey and West.
UTEP got back into the game based on the play of forward Bryson Williams and guard Jordan Lathon, who provided a strong outside-inside threat throughout.
Williams finished with 25 points and nine rebounds while Lathon had 22 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Souley Boum got going late to finish with 13 points for the Miners, whose season came to an end.
Marshall is known for its perimeter game, but the Herd finished with 46 points in the paint while attacking the Miners’ defense consistently with dribble penetration throughout the evening.
The win for the Herd sets up a potentially exciting rematch in the quarterfinals with Louisiana Tech. Marshall defeated the Bulldogs 83-79 in overtime in Huntington earlier this season.