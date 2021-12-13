HUNTINGTON — Coming into the 2021-22 season, one thing that Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey wanted to work on was being more consistent in his performance.
It doesn’t get much more consistent than Kinsey’s efforts in Marshall’s two wins last week.
Conference USA also took note of his performance as he was named the Conference USA Player of the Week on Monday afternoon.
Kinsey led Marshall (7-3) in its wins over Eastern Kentucky and Bluefield University, finishing with 21 points in each. The junior from Columbus, Ohio, shot over 50% from the floor in both games while attacking the rim aggressively.
In Saturday’s win over Eastern Kentucky, Kinsey was 10 for 18 from the floor with many finishes coming at the basket. It matched the output of his 21-point effort on Wednesday when he was 9 of 13 from the floor.
In addition to the scoring output, Kinsey excelled in other areas of his game. One area that stood out was on the offensive glass where he grabbed 10 of his 15 rebounds for the week. His top offensive rebounding effort came in the win over the Colonels when six of his seven boards gave the Thundering Herd additional chances.
Many were part of Marshall’s rebounding dominance in the second half on Saturday when the Herd had a 31-12 rebounding edge after halftime.
Kinsey also has proven to be a good facilitator for the Herd, dishing out five assists against EKU and seven against Bluefield as Marshall earned a pair of double-digit wins.
Coming into the season, Kinsey was regarded as one of the nation’s top returning shooting guards, and he’s lived up to that billing so far in the 2021-22 season.
Kinsey leads Conference USA in scoring at 21.2 points per game, which is tied for 10th nationally.
Kinsey has scored 20 or more points in nine of 10 games, which includes scoring exactly 21 points in five of the last six Marshall games.
The lone outlier was a 30-point effort in the loss at Akron.
In addition to the scoring output, Kinsey is also adding 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.
Kinsey leads Marshall up against a big test at 7 p.m. Wednesday when the Herd travels to Ohio to take on the Bobcats at the Convocation Center in Athens, Ohio.
