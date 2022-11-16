Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20221115 mu basketball 26.jpg
Marshall's Taevion Kinsey (24) looks to the crowd after a dunk against Tennessee Tech.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON -- It's been a momentous week for Marshall's men's basketball team.

This season is head coach Dan D'Antoni's 50th year in coaching and, on Monday, guard Andrew Taylor scored his 1,000th point with the Thundering Herd while guard Taevion Kinsey notched his 100th career start and scored 28 points to give him 1,986 points for his career, passing the late Walt Walowac (1,982 points) for fourth place in Herd history.

Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch and covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.