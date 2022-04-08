HUNTINGTON -- Marshall basketball got two bits of good news Friday night at the team's annual Awards Banquet at Guyan Golf and Country Club.
Taevion Kinsey, 6-foot-6 senior from Columbus, decided Friday he will return to the Thundering Herd next season. He has withdrawn his name for consideration in the NBA Draft.
Tamar Slay, former Herd standout from 1998-2002 who went on to play in the NBA and pro leagues in Europe, is coming onto the scene as an assistant coach under head coach Dan D’Antoni. He starts officially Monday.
“I just became a better coach,” D’Antoni said after telling the Herd fans in the audience about Kinsey’s decision and Slay’s hiring. “I wasn’t sure. I gave [Kinsey] time. He got bombarded by everyone. Stay or go. He pulled out of the [NBA] draft. He said he didn’t earn a spot by what he did. That’s the type of young man he is.”
Kinsey averaged 19.1 points for the Herd in 2021-22 when the team went 12-21 overall and 4-14 in its final year in Conference USA. He made second-team All-CUSA.
“Kind of like today,” Kinsey said about the decision he first shared with D’Antoni earlier in the day. “I felt there are things I need to improve in. No better place to do it than here.”
Kinsey and the Herd will chart a new path next season as they begin play in the Sun Belt Conference.
“I’m going to play motivated,” Kinsey said. “We owe Marshall a better season.”
About Slay, D’Antoni said, “We look forward to having him. He brings so much to us.”
Slay played at Woodrow Wilson High School and helped the Flying Eagles win West Virginia Class AAA state titles in 1997 and 1998. The 6-foot-9 Slay averaged 15.7 points for the Herd over four years. He was taken in the NBA Draft in 2002 and played for the New Jersey Nets and Charlotte Bobcats. He also played professionally overseas.
D’Antoni said he, his staff and returning players will be doing all they can to avoid a repeat of a year ago and make a bigger splash in the Sun Belt.
“It was a tough season. Everyone hurt,” D’Antoni said. “We can’t have another season like we did last season. I, the staff and the players have got to be better. Got to help them achieve their dreams.”
Four major awards were presented.
Bob Allen “Most Improved” Award: Marko Sarenac, who had 22 games with 10 or more points, highlighted by two 23-point contests.
Charlie Slack “Tough Man” Award: Obinna Anochili-Killen, who averaged 11.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and blocked 87 shots.
Mike D’Antoni “Mr. Basketball” Award: Andrew Taylor, the point guard who averaged 14.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and had a team-leading 145 assists.
Hal Greer “Most Outstanding Player” Award: Kinsey. His 122 games are 11th most in school history. His 381 made free throws is No. 9 in school history. And he’s No. 5 in career points with 1,395 points.
The awards are named after former Thundering Herd greats.
D’Antoni also recognized departing seniors Darius George and Mike Beyers. George played in the most games ever in a Marshall uniform. Beyers had his best game in his final game -- season-best 21 points and career-high 12 rebounds in a loss to Louisiana Tech in the C-USA Tournament.
“He told me, “I didn’t want it to end, “D’Antoni said. “The senior year they didn’t fulfill their dreams. They always stayed true to the team.”
D’Antoni also talked about Jeremy Dillon and Devin Collins, who are transferring. The coach also said he’s been busy working the transfer portal. Returning players are going through off-season workouts. With just two seniors, the returnees will have another year under their belts. Recruiting continues.
“We were closing the gap,” D’Antoni said. “We’ll close it even more. We’ve got to make Marshall a place where you want to be.”
D’Antoni also paid tribute to Herd supporter Mike Staplton, who passed away March 3. He was 45.
“How special he was,” D’Antoni said.