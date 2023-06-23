HUNTINGTON — The all-time leading scorer in Marshall University men's basketball history still has buckets to get.
After going undrafted in the 2023 NBA draft Thursday night, Taevion Kinsey signed an Exhibition 10 deal with the Utah Jazz early Friday.
Kinsey is the first Marshall men's basketball player to sign a draft-night deal with an NBA team since Hassan Whiteside was selected with the 33rd overall pick of the 2010 NBA draft.
The contract is a one-year, league-minimum salary pact with built-in clauses to allow teams with an NBA G League affiliate to convert it into a "two-way contract" as long as the conversion happens before the regular season. Teams are allowed to have six players signed to Exhibit 10 contracts and two two-way contracts.
"I think it's a good place for him to land," Thundering Herd coach Dan D'Antoni said in a news release of Kinsey's signing. "He comes out as one of Marshall's most decorated players. I'm glad to see him get that chance at the highest level of basketball."
In his final season with Marshall, the Columbus, Ohio, native was named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, All-SBC first team and was a 2023 Lou Henson Award finalist while leading the league in scoring and made field goals, the latter of which ranked third among all NCAA Division I players.
The 2022-23 season capped a five-year career in which Kinsey never missed a game (154). As a freshman, he appeared in all 37 contests, and then beginning his sophomore season, played and started in the next 117 contests.
In an SBC quarterfinal game against Texas State, Kinsey became the program's all-time scoring leader with 2,641 points, passing Jon Elmore. He also became the all-time leader in made field goals earlier this season when he passed Skip Henderson's mark of 1,000 during a game at Old Dominion.
