Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON – Taevion Kinsey charged down the lane, leaped and threw down a thunder dunk just before the halftime horn sounded to give Marshall the 45-44 lead over Toledo on Saturday.

With 32 seconds left, Andrew Taylor lined up a 3-point shot from the right corner and drained it to put 100 on the scoreboard for the home team in the first game at the new-look Cam Henderson Center as the Thundering Herd knocked off the Rockets 100-85 in front of 4,065 fans.

Tags