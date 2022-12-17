HUNTINGTON – Taevion Kinsey charged down the lane, leaped and threw down a thunder dunk just before the halftime horn sounded to give Marshall the 45-44 lead over Toledo on Saturday.
With 32 seconds left, Andrew Taylor lined up a 3-point shot from the right corner and drained it to put 100 on the scoreboard for the home team in the first game at the new-look Cam Henderson Center as the Thundering Herd knocked off the Rockets 100-85 in front of 4,065 fans.
The Herd received another double-double from 7-foot-1 freshman Micah Handlogten. Kamdyn Curfman’s early burst of 3-pointers got Marshall started on the right foot. A 20 of 24 effort from the foul line proved huge. The Rockets didn’t help their cause with two technical fouls.
And a key 13-0 run late in the second half saw the Herd go from a 70-68 lead to 83-68 edge the Rockets could not overcome. The outcome marks a season-high point total for Marshall and the most points allowed in a game by Toledo this season.
“We knew they’re a good team,” Kinsey said. “We didn’t want to trade [baskets] with them. Somebody’s got to stop somebody. Turn it off. We did.”
“They’re a good ball club,” Herd coach Dan D’Antoni said. “They’ve been beating everybody. They won the MAC [Mid-American Conference] tournament last season. They had five excellent 3-point shooters and we have two 7-footers to defend the three. Goran [Miladinovic] gave us good minutes [when he subbed for Handlogten to help in matchups]. We shut down their 3s for six or seven minutes, got a little lead and finished it off.”
Kinsey, the top scorer in the Sun Belt Conference, paced the Herd with 30 points (12 of 19 from the field, 6 of 7 from the line). Taylor followed with 27 and team-high six assists. Curfman closed with four 3s on the way to 16 points. And Handlogten, on his 19th birthday, totaled 12 points and 13 rebounds for another double-double.
Kinsey’s dunk right before the half was one of the many Herd highlights. On a second miss, a 3-point try by Curfman, the ball came off the rim and Kinsey zoomed in to make the play.
“It means they’ve got to jump higher,” Kinsey said with a smile. “We set up a play. We had two good shots, the ball comes off, nobody boxed me out and I just threw it down.
“It’s about being in the right spot. I challenge myself to be all over the place. Tonight I did that.”
D’Antoni’s seen Kinsey make highlight reel plays like the halftime slam many times.
“He’s going to make plays like that,” D’Antoni said. “He’s the most improved player this year. He stays calm on his shots, knows where to go to get space and has poise and patience.”
Taylor felt good about sinking the final 3-pointer of the game and the way his team rebounded from Tuesday’s loss at UNC Greensboro to end a nine-game winning streak.
“It was our turn,” Taylor said. “ We were coming off an L [loss] and bounced back strong. TK [Kinsey] started us and we kept going.
“It felt nice [to get the shot for 100]. I didn’t notice the clock. We talk about it in practice. That’s my corner. That’s like my first shot when we come out.”
“He’s a shooter, he’s a scorer,’ D’Antoni said. “Told him, ‘you shoot it. Just a little more patience.’ “
RayJ Dennis and J.T. Shumate each had 21 points to lead Toledo. Ra’Heim Moss added 13 before getting ejected with the two technical fouls.
Handlogten’s presence in the middle did frustrate Toledo shooters.
“Micah’s got the height and shows a lot of upside,” Kinsey said.
“It’s tough to finish over Micah,” D’Antoni said. “He has an effect on them. Don’t predetermine anything on a shot block. We’ve got the length. He’ll get a lot better. It was nice to hear fans boo, too.”
Marshall’s free throw shooting didn’t go unnoticed.
“Don’t understand,” D’Antoni said. “We shoot them in practice. It’s like we forget what we do.”
As for the new-look home surroundings, D’Antoni said he “[Feels] better about this, 100 percent. You look like a winner.”
Marshall’s next game is Monday at home against Glenville State. Tip is 7 p.m.