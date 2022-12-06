Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — After winning just a dozen games a season ago, the Marshall men’s basketball team is off to its best eight-game start in more than a decade.

The Thundering Herd has played to its strengths, using size and speed to keep the advantage over its opponents on what is now a seven-game win streak after losing the season opener at Queens College.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

