HUNTINGTON -- Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey is used to putting up 20 points a game for the Thundering Herd. That has become the norm over the past two seasons for Marshall.
In Sunday's 88-79 win over UTEP, Kinsey again accounted for more than 20 points -- just not the way everyone expected it to happen.
The well-rounded veteran guard dished out a season-high 11 assists, the second-best tally in his Marshall career, to aid the Herd in the big road win.
It was part of a game in which the Herd's top two scorers -- Kinsey and fellow guard Andrew Taylor -- facilitated the offense well without having to carry the entire load as primary scorers.
The duo combined for 17 of Marshall's 24 assists in the win.
"If you get the ball moving on [the opposition], it's hard to catch that ball," Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni said. "I don't care how fast you are. We got some wide-open shots."
Kinsey, who has battled a leg injury in recent weeks, finished with seven points, but his 11 assists turned into 27 points for the Herd, showing his overall impact on the game.
More importantly, those assists came while keeping the offense in rhythm. Of Kinsey's 11 assists, five came on 3-pointers that the Herd knocked down while another two went for dunks.
It was the type of effort that D'Antoni has been seeking from his offense all season. The Herd's veteran coach hopes that type of ball movement helps the team turn things around in time for the stretch run in Conference USA play.
"We played better, played much better, like we're capable of playing," D'Antoni said.
Taylor was similar in his effort, scoring 13 points in the game while dishing out six assists, which led to another 13 points.
Perhaps the best sign for D'Antoni from Sunday's win was that those assists from Kinsey and Taylor weren't to each other.
Of the combined 17 assists, only four involved each other, meaning other players were getting involved, which helped keep the energy, focus and flow moving in the right direction for the Herd.
At game's end, Kinsey and Taylor's scoring and assists combined for 50 of the Herd's 88 points.
For D'Antoni, it doesn't matter in what fashion the points are produced for Kinsey and Taylor, scoring or facilitating.
It only matters that they are produced, which means the Herd offense is running smooth.
Marshall (9-16 overall, 2-10 C-USA) returns to action at 7 p.m. Thursday at Cam Henderson Center against Old Dominion.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch and covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.