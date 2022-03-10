FRISCO, Texas — All Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey could do was stare at the video board on the wall of the Ford Center at The Star on Wednesday night.
As Louisiana Tech shot free throws in the final minute to salt away the Thundering Herd's 77-67 loss to end its 2021-22 season, Kinsey turned away from the action just staring at the time on the clock.
At the time, that clock may have represented the amount of time left in Kinsey's Marshall career.
That is a decision Kinsey will have to make in the coming weeks now that the season is over. It's one of many major decisions coming for Marshall men's basketball this offseason.
After the game, Kinsey spoke about the process to come for him to make a decision on his future.
"I think the smartest process for me, mentally, is to take a step back for a minute," Kinsey said. "It's been a long season. I know I've got some key decisions to make later on, but for right now, we're going on spring break next week."
Kinsey dealt with adversity throughout Marshall's 12-21 season. The team's struggles and lengthy losing streak took a mental toll while he also dealt with lower-calf and Achilles issues that he played through over the last six weeks of the season.
Despite his injuries, Kinsey led Conference USA in minutes played (37.0 per game).
For now, he wants to take some time to physically and mentally heal.
"I've had a lot of come-and-go injuries and played a lot of minutes, so I need to give my body a rest because I feel like I deserve it — I feel like everyone deserves it," Kinsey said. "Everybody needs to step back and take an evaluation about how the season went. I'll look back at everything and make my decision going forward."
With point guard Jarrod West having transferred after last season, Kinsey took on more of the ball-handler role for the team this season.
His scoring numbers stayed about the same -- 19.5 per game in 2020-21; 19.1 in 2021-22 -- and his assist numbers increased while his rebounding numbers took a slight decline. The biggest change came in Kinsey's 3-point shooting, which declined 20%.
Kinsey, who has played four years at Marshall, is eligible for another season with the Herd as the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19's impact on the 2020-21 season.
He could declare for the NBA Draft soon, a move many players make to work out with teams that helps them gauge interest while also giving them feedback from scouts.
There likely are three decisions in play for Kinsey once he declares: stay in the 2022 NBA Draft, return to Marshall or enter the NCAA transfer portal.
His future also could be affected by the status of head coach Dan D'Antoni, whose contract with Marshall is up. D'Antoni is expected to speak with new Marshall Athletic Director Christian Spears regarding his status soon after Spears officially takes over on March 14.
While Kinsey remains unsure of what his future holds, there was one feeling he had that was definitive — a love for Marshall.
"This is the best place I've ever been — any school, any level, any grade," Kinsey said. "You know, it's home away from home. I've always said that. When I made my [college] decision, everybody treated me as if I was their kid — just like a son of Marshall. All the fans have been loving.
"They are supportive and they are the best fans in the country and I'm going to stick to that. I'm going to forever bleed green."