HUNTINGTON — Rick McCann said Sunday he was saddened by the news that former Marshall University men’s basketball coach Bob Daniels had died on Friday.
The longtime Herald-Dispatch sports editor and former sports information director said he enjoyed Daniels at Marshall and during visits after Daniels resigned in 1977.
“He was a good guy,” McCann said. “A nice man.”
McCann added that one of his sadder memories at Marshall was when Daniels handed him a letter of resignation on March 3, 1977, and told him to deliver it to the media after the Thundering Herd’s game that night vs. Charlotte.
Daniels, 86, coached the Herd from the 1972-73 season through the 1976-77 season. His record was 71-62, with his best season being his first when Marshall went 20-7 and made the NIT, where the Herd lost 80-76 to Fairfield.
A native of Tutor Key, Kentucky, Daniels came to Marshall from Kentucky Wesleyan, where he went 110-36 and won two NCAA Division II national championships. Daniels replaced Carl Tacy, who left the Herd to become head coach at Wake Forest.
Daniels starred in basketball and baseball at Western Kentucky and was drafted by the NBA’s Cincinnati Royals. Daniels, who lived in Versailles, Kentucky, was inducted into Western Kentucky’s hall of fame in 2007.
“Coach Daniels was a great guy,” Spring Valley High School coach Rick Chaffin said. “I really respected him as a coach. He’ll be missed.”
“Very sad to hear,” former Marshall player and Paintsville, Kentucky, native J.R. VanHoose said of Daniels’ passing.
Visitation is scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, 161 Broadway St., Versailles. The funeral is at noon Saturday at Versailles Baptist Church, 125 E. Green St., Versailles. Memorial donations may be made to Bluegrass Navigators Hospice, 1733 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, Kentucky, 40504.