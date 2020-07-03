HUNTINGTON — Marshall University Hall of Famer Charlie Slack is dead. He was 89.
Slack, a native of Pomeroy, Ohio, died Friday in Akron, Ohio.
Slack played football and basketball with the Thundering Herd and led the nation in rebounding in the 1954-55 season, pulling down an NCAA-record 25.6 per game. The record still stands. His 1,916 career rebounds is third best in NCAA history.
He scored 1,551 points at Marshall and averaged 22.5 per game as a senior. A two-time Mid-American Conference selection, Slack had his jersey No. 17 retired in 1985.
Slack is survived by his wife, Alma, sons Charles Jr. and Joel, and grandchildren Nick, Brian and Ana.