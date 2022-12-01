HUNTINGTON — All week long, Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni had one thought on his mind.
That thought? Defense.
Anyone who knows the Thundering Herd’s head coach may think that to be an anomaly, but practices were defense-dominant in focus due to the scoring prowess of Akron point guard Xavier Castaneda and forward Enrique Freeman.
Marshall’s players made sure that neither had a pleasant visit to Huntington as the Herd used its defense to walk away with a 68-57 win — its sixth straight.
Fueled by disruptive length, Marshall’s defense kept Akron to a low efficiency total.
Most teams want to be in the range of 1.1 to 1.3 points per possession. On Wednesday, Marshall kept Akron to 0.8 points per possession — a dominant performance defensively.
“If you hold a team to less than one point a possession, then get it down to .82, that’s really good,” D’Antoni said.
Marshall’s defense was solid at all levels, but the biggest factor was freshman Micah Handlogten, who took on the task of limiting Freeman and fared well throughout.
The Herd’s 7-foot-1 center played smart and didn’t get into foul issues early while contesting Freeman’s attempts and battling for rebounds.
The freshman from Huntersville, North Carolina, finished with a dream defensive stat line — nine rebounds, six blocks and three steals.
With Handlogten serving as a central rim protector, Marshall’s guards were able to overplay passing lanes out front and really get into Akron’s guards, which forced them to either penetrate into the middle where they’d have to finish through traffic or kick out.
The best example of the Herd’s success in this aspect was the play on Castaneda, whose ability to penetrate leads the Zips into offensive flow.
However, Marshall’s defensive pressure kept him — and the Zips’ offense — uncomfortable throughout the game.
Castaneda came in as a top-25 scorer nationally at 20.3 points per game, but finished with just four on 1 of 13 shooting.
“We try to take, sometimes, a smart gamble,” Kinsey said. “Coach Dan doesn’t mind if you gamble on a play because we have guys behind us and they’ve got to go into the trees down low.
“If they get past us, we know to follow behind and make sure to make it uncomfortable so they know they have a guy on their back and they’re about to go into a guy that can block a shot.”
While the defensive execution was solid, D’Antoni saw plenty that he wants to improve, such as finishing games a little stronger.
Marshall led by as many as 19 late before Akron cut into that deficit toward game’s end.
D’Antoni said the matchup was the season’s best teacher for his freshmen, though, because they had to go against a physical team that challenged them for 40 minutes.
“I thought our freshmen got introduced to this level of play with physical play,” D’Antoni said. “I think they got a better understanding of how hard you have to play toward the end in order to win ballgames at this level.”
Marshall’s next test comes at 5 p.m. on Saturday when the Herd hosts Ohio, who has proven tough in close road losses to Belmont and nationally ranked Michigan.