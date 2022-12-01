Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221127 mu basketball 10.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall defenders surround a Morehead State player during a basketball game on Nov. 26 at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 SHOLTEN SINGER | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — All week long, Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni had one thought on his mind.

That thought? Defense.

Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

Tags