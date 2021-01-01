Louisiana Tech has proven to be tough at The Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana over the last few years.
That rang true for Marshall Friday night as the Bulldogs played best down the stretch to earn a 75-68 win over the Thundering Herd in the Conference USA opener for both teams.
With the win, Louisiana Tech (8-2, 1-0 C-USA) moves to 56-7 all-time in Conference USA contests at home.
The key came as Marshall (6-2, 0-1 C-USA) struggled down the stretch, finishing without a field goal in the last 3:40 of playing time with some errant field goal attempts being put up.
Marshall took a 58-54 lead following a basket by Goran Miladinovic and appeared to possibly increase that lead on an offensive rebound and putback by Miladinovic, but the Herd’s big man was called for a personal foul for being over the back and it seemed to change momentum.
Louisiana Tech’s post players took control from there, getting good looks for the Bulldogs at will in the second half.
Louisiana Tech went on an 11-1 run following the call, with forwards Isaiah Crawford and Kenneth Lofton doing the damage down low.
Each had 15 points to lead the Bulldogs in the win. Crawford scored all 15 of his points after halftime.
Marshall was led by Taevion Kinsey, who finished with 21 points while Miladinovic had 10 for the Herd.
However, they were the lone two Marshall players in double-figures in the loss as others struggled to get going offensively.
Neither offense performed well in the first half, with each team going lengthy stretches without scoring, but Marshall started to get its rhythm late with Jarrod West hitting a 3-pointer in the final minute to give the Herd a 30-27 lead at the halftime break.
Marshall shot just 29 percent from the floor in the first half but had five different players score at least five points to spread out the scoring.
Kinsey showed all sides of his game in this one. Prior to his second-half scoring spurt, Kinsey showed his abilities as a facilitator with seven points and five assists in the opening 20 minutes.
Louisiana Tech opened up a 17-10 lead during a Marshall drought that went 6:23 and included a technical foul on Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni, who got it following a foul on Obinna Anochili-Killen.
Marshall ran into foul trouble down low with Killen, Jannson Williams and Mikel Beyers each picking up two fouls quickly in the contest as they went against Lofton, a 300-pound post presence.
The Herd defense stayed steady and limited Louisiana Tech’s offensive attack in the late stages of the half to overcome the early deficit.
Marshall’s defense was especially good on Kalob Ledoux, the leading scorer for Louisiana Tech coming into the game.
Ledoux did not have a field goal and finished with just one point.
Marshall struggled to find its range in the loss, hitting just 8 of 31 3-point attempts. Williams and Beyers combined to go 2 for 11.
The two teams return to the floor at 7 p.m. on Saturday to complete the two-game series to open Conference USA play.