Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230101_hds_mubasketball
Buy Now

Marshall guard Andrew Taylor works around a James Madison defender during Saturday’s game at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 RYAN FISCHER | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — A narrow loss to James Madison on Saturday hasn’t lessened the expectations for Herd men’s basketball, at least from inside the locker room.

After a convincing win over Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Conference opener, the Herd fell to the Dukes in a hard-fought home contest on New Year’s Eve, 72-66.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.