HUNTINGTON — For the last couple of years, Marshall juniors Mikel Beyers and Jannson Williams have been known for two qualities that set them apart from others. Each is a 6-foot-9 versatile presence for the Thundering Herd, but both are most known for their shooting ability from the outside.
Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni didn’t mince words when he said the two are the team’s best shooters.
“If Jannson and Mikel are shooting, I don’t see a lot of teams that can stay with us,” D’Antoni said.
Yet that hadn’t been the case for much of the season as both hit the same wall — a shooting slump that plagued them for the early portion of the season. Beyers hit just 8 of 33 3-point attempts (24.2 percent) while Williams hit 17 of 72 (23.6 percent) in non-conference play.
Those slumps led Beyers to not seeing playing time in several games during the early portion of Conference USA competition, and Williams’ struggles continued until recent weeks as they tried to solve those issues together.
“We’ve both been going through a whole lot this season and Dan has just told us to keep our head up and keep working, keep shooting,” Beyers said. “He never lost faith in us.”
Just as their similarities bonded them, so too did the slump. Therefore, they did the only thing they knew to do: lean on each other during the tough times.
“That’s our role on the team and it hits hard when you hit that slump — ‘I’ve got one main job on this team and I can’t get it done,’ ” Williams said. “Oddly, it was good to have someone else struggling with you, so you can motivate each other.”
Williams said that chemistry and correlation actually helped him get out of his slump.
When Beyers unleashed a 24-point performance off the bench in the win over Louisiana Tech, Williams said it helped with his confidence that the two would overcome the slumps.
“When you see someone do good, man, that feels good,” Williams said. “It affected me and my shooting. It was cool having Mike around with me in that situation because I saw that and it gave me confidence. It is all confidence.”
Fittingly, both players broke out in one of the most important games of the season, Saturday’s 71-61 win over UTEP. Beyers hit 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range and scored 18 points. Williams went 4 of 10 from deep, which he even felt could’ve been better with a bounce or two.
“I also had two shots go in and out,” Williams said with a smile. “It easily could’ve been a 6-for-10 day.”
Williams added that his confidence started to return against Southern Miss, a game in which he went 0 for 7 from 3-point range. Williams said many misses felt pure and he shifted his focus from worrying about the shooting aspects to figuring out how he could contribute in other ways for the team when his shot wasn’t falling.
Despite not s coring, his first game back in the starting lineup included nine rebounds, two blocks and active hands on the defensive end, which D’Antoni also noted in his recent assessment of Williams.
“He’s more focused and has more energy in all aspects of the game,” D’Antoni said. “I think, eventually, that comes into your shooting. That will be rewarded in shooting. It doesn’t always happen immediately, but it certainly was better the last game.”
Williams added that despite the shots not going down, teammates have implored him and Beyers to trust in it and not hesitate when open, which aided both.
“[Taevion Kinsey, Andrew Taylor, Jarrod West] — all the ball-handlers have told us to stay with it,” Beyers said. “That’s big because when we didn’t trust our shot, they still did.”
“It’s really good to hear your teammates constantly tell you that they believe in you — ‘You take that shot. I want you to take that shot,’ ” Williams said. “That’s the best thing to hear for our confidence and that happens a lot.”
The hope for each is that Saturday’s performance leads into Conference USA’s Bonus Play and the team’s stretch run as it gets set for the C-USA Tournament in Frisco, Texas, from March 11-14. Bonus Play starts at 7 p.m. Saturday when Marshall hosts Old Dominion at the Cam Henderson Center.