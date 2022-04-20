HUNTINGTON -- Everywhere Taevion Kinsey has turned during the last month, there has been one recurrent theme.
It is the presence of the numbers 11:11.
At first it was just weird to Kinsey. After a while, though, it was beyond coincidence.
"I've been seeing it ever since we lost our last game -- every single day," Kinsey said. "Whether it's on the oven, if it's on the clock or anywhere, something told me to look it up."
It wasn't until Kinsey researched the meaning that he found out how it would impact the decision on his future.
"It means 'new beginnings,' which is really crazy," Kinsey said.
Given that Kinsey was trying to choose between jumping into the NBA Draft, entering the transfer portal or coming back to Marshall, the numbers that mean "new beginnings" would seem to be leading Kinsey elsewhere.
That's not how he perceived it, however.
Instead, this meant new beginnings for Kinsey at Marshall as he chose to stay with the Thundering Herd and pull his name from consideration for the 2022 NBA Draft.
As Kinsey and Marshall get ready for the 2022-23 season, there is plenty of new energy within the program with the addition of new assistant coach Tamar Slay, new guard Kamdyn Curfman and the Herd playing in a new conference in the Sun Belt.
"New blessings are coming," Kinsey said. "With Coach Dan [D'Antoni] coming back, us adding a new coach and all the new additions to Marshall's athletic side, I think this is going to be a great year."
For there to be new blessings for Kinsey at Marshall, it required a new focus -- one that required some deep soul-searching and honesty within himself. He found clarity while mulling over the decision on his future.
When asked about opting out of the NBA Draft, Kinsey was candid in his thoughts.
"After the year we had last year, I don't think my play was up to par with NBA standards," Kinsey said. "I had a chance to still go, but I thought the best overall thing would be for me to come back. Especially after the season we had last year, that's not how I wanted to leave my college career."
Kinsey could have left Marshall and entered the NCAA transfer portal to potentially see new beginnings, but he said leaving the Herd was never on the mind of the Columbus, Ohio native.
"Coming back here where it all started with the team that trusted me and came and picked me was a no-brainer," Kinsey said. "Marshall took a chance on me at the beginning when I had no offers. If I had put my name in, I'm pretty sure I could've gotten a school that was close to my family, but this is family.
"I've grown with these guys over four years and they've taught me a lot on basketball and how to be a good person in the community. Those things really matter to me and I really D'Antoni said he hopes Herd fans realize how special of a mentality that Kinsey brings during a time where the transfer portal and name-image-likeness deals are often dictating what happens in the college athletics landscape.
"I thought he made one of the more mature decisions I've seen," D'Antoni said. "That's the type of young man he is. He's loyal, he knows he can get everything he needs here and he enjoys it. I hope the fans understand and appreciate the maturity of that young man and that he has a great season coming up."
Kinsey returns to Marshall after leading the Herd in scoring at 19.3 points per game last season. Those numbers would've been second in the Sun Belt a year ago and lead all potential returnees to the Sun Belt.
The addition of Curfman to Marshall's roster also means that Kinsey will shift from a primary ball-handling guard to his natural position as a shooting guard and wing for next season.