NORFOLK, Va. -- All it took was two minutes for Marshall’s hopes of continuing its success to go away.
Old Dominion scored 14 straight points in a span of 1:45 of the first half to turn a tie game into what ended up as a 79-64 blowout of the Thundering Herd Thursday night at Chartway Arena.
Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said the difference in the game was simple: effort.
Old Dominion had it early. Marshall didn’t.
“I didn’t think we came out ready to begin with,” D’Antoni said. “They started beating us up inside and it looked like we just quit competing.”
D’Antoni pointed to Marshall’s decision making and the difference in fast-break points and second-chance points as key areas to look at in terms of who was working hardest.
Those two aspects led to a 19-0 run in which Old Dominion turned an 11-all tie into a 30-11 lead just five minutes later.
Again, D’Antoni pointed at the effort aspect of playing as Old Dominion made its breaks while the Herd appeared broken.
“I almost looked at them and said, ‘Are y’all scared? What’s the deal here?'” D’Antoni said.
Old Dominion is known for its physicality under head coach Jeff Jones, and Austin Trice was dominant inside for the Monarchs in the win.
Trice punished Marshall, finishing with 17 points and 18 rebounds, which was tops in a balanced effort for the Monarchs, who also got 19 points from C.J. Keyser and 18 from Kalu Ezikpe.
“If you’re going to play soft they’re going to kill you, and we did in the first half,” D’Antoni said. “They just beat us to death.”
While Old Dominion owned the first half, Marshall (8-14 overall, 1-8 Conference USA) was better after halftime and had its chances to cut into the deficit after consecutive 3-pointers, which cut the deficit to 15. As was the case for much of the evening, however, poor decisions killed the momentum and Old Dominion took advantage to build its lead back up.
The Monarchs used stellar ball movement throughout the game to keep the Marshall defense at bay, which led to open shots throughout the contest.
Old Dominion (9-12, 4-4) finished with 21 assists on 29 baskets in the contest, led by Jaylin Hunter, who had nine assists and just one turnover.
Marshall was led in scoring by Obinna Anochili-Killen, who overcame a tough first half shooting to score 13 of his team-high 15 points in the second half.
Mikel Beyers finished with 13 points while Andrew Taylor added 12 points and seven assists for the Herd.
Marshall did see Taevion Kinsey return to the lineup after missing last week’s win over UAB with an injury. Kinsey finished with 11 points.
Thursday night was a special one for a former member of both programs.
The game was deemed "Sonny Allen Night" at Chartway Arena. Allen was a former Marshall walk-on who worked his way to being a starter before later becoming the head coach of Old Dominion for five seasons.
A halftime video played on the videoboard while members of Allen's family were honored.
The Herd returns to the court on Saturday afternoon when the team takes on Charlotte at 4 p.m. at Halton Arena. The 49ers lost to Western Kentucky on Thursday night.