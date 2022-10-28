HUNTINGTON -- Friday’s first exhibition featured a lot of the old and a taste of the new for Marshall’s men’s basketball team.
Andrew Taylor started off hot from the floor and finished with 29 points and Taevion Kinsey added 20 points to lead Marshall to a 92-66 win over the University of Charleston at Cam Henderson Center.
Returnee Obinna Anochili-Killen and newcomer Micah Handlogten also had double-doubles while freshman Jacob Conner scored 10 points in his debut.
“As the game went on, we just wore on them with length and size,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “They are a well-coached team -- a good coach -- and they were 24-7. They had four starters back and I think three of them played, but they were a veteran team so it’s a good win. We’ve got to be better.”
The contest stayed tight until late in the first half when Marshall used a quick run to open a double-digit lead at the break.
After halftime, though, Marshall’s athleticism and length started to wear on UC as the Golden Eagles struggled under a trapping pressure applied by the Thundering Herd, hitting just two of their first 14 shots of the second half as Marshall extended its lead.
Marshall’s guards did a good job of pushing the pace of Charleston’s guards before the Herd used the length of Killen and Handlogten to alter shots at the rim as the Golden Eagles got sped up.
Killen had 14 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks while Handlogten added 10 points, 10 rebounds and a pair of blocks.
Handlogten and Conner each said there were nerves prior to the game, but once on court, it’s just about playing basketball.
“It’s definitely an adjustment just coming from high school and the environment as a whole,” Handlogten said. “Obviously, there’s some first-game nerves that you have, but I feel like I handled that pretty well. Once you get playing, the nerves settle down and you’re just playing basketball. It’s just a game.”
While the defense picked it up in the second half, D’Antoni said it was nowhere near where he wants it to be -- something he shared with his team afterward.
“Bad start. We were lazy and didn’t really get up into them defensively,” D’Antoni said. “We allowed them to shoot about 60% in the first 12 minutes, but about the seven-, eight-minute mark, we started turning up the heat on them."
Both teams shot well early with each over 50% for the majority of the first half, but Marshall used a late scoring flurry to take a 47-36 lead to the break.
Taylor’s scoring barrage started early as he scored eight straight during a stretch to give him 17 in the first 13 minutes of action.
Taylor’s production and the balanced scoring attack for Marshall was a product of good ball movement and taking care of the basketball. Marshall finished with 21 assists to only six turnovers, which pleased D’Antoni.
“We turn it over in practice more than we did in this game,” D’Antoni said. “Speed allows us to get in the open court and we have players who can play in open courts.”
Eddie Colbert III finished with 21 points and seven rebounds to lead Charleston while Keaton Turner added 11. Former Marshall player C.J. Meredith added 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, for the Golden Eagles.
Marshall returns to action for its final exhibition at 7 p.m. Wednesday when UPike comes to Cam Henderson Center.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch and covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.