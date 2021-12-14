HUNTINGTON — Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni has always joked that with all the buzz surrounding the offense of his teams, people forget that his names start with “D.”
Lately, though, it would be hard to argue that there’s no “D” in D’Antoni.
Marshall’s perimeter defense has played well in the last two games, leading to lopsided wins for the Thundering Herd. In its last two wins, opponents have connected on just 18% of their 3-point attempts.
The most eye-opening effort came against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday when the Colonels hit just 5 of 32 attempts from long range as the Herd kept EKU from getting good looks.
As Marshall prepares for Wednesday’s 7 p.m. contest at Ohio, the Herd will be looking for a similar effort on the perimeter against a team that draws much of its offense from the outside.
“It’s going to be similar to Eastern [Kentucky],” D’Antoni said. “They shoot a lot of 3s. I think 45% of their offense comes from 3s.”
Marshall’s strength in perimeter defense came from a lineup change, which also led to a schematic variation on the defensive end.
With Marshall bringing Obinna Anochili-Killen and David Early into the starting lineup, the Herd became more athletic, allowing the unit to switch off on the perimeter.
Early’s strength allows the Herd to not give ground, even when he’s switched off on a longer player or a post.
With the switching out front, Eastern Kentucky’s screen game and pick-and-pop sets didn’t really free anyone up on the outside, which forced EKU’s guards to drive inside, where Killen was waiting to alter shots and the Herd’s length was able to get deflections in the passing lanes.
While it is likely that Marshall will incorporate a similar style against the Bobcats on Wednesday night, Ohio does feature a better post game than Eastern Kentucky, and the Herd will have to account for that.
Ohio is led by guard Mark Sears, who averages 16.2 points, and he’s complemented by forwards Jason Carter (13.2 points, 7.3 rebounds per game) and Ben Vander Plas (13.6, 6.7).
“They have two bigger bodies inside, though, that we’ll have to deal with,” D’Antoni said. “They do post them up, so we’ll have to deal with post-ups and provide some help.”
Marshall (7-3) wants to contain the interior, but the Herd does not want to allow Ohio to get hot from the outside.
In the Bobcats’ last game, Stetson did a good job with its perimeter defense, limiting Ohio (7-2) to 5 of 19 shooting from the outside. The Bobcats scored just 55 points in the win over Stetson, 17 points below their average.