FRISCO, Texas — Marshall’s men’s basketball team picked a bad day to run low on energy.
The Thundering Herd never got into an offensive rhythm and could not find ways to stop Rice’s Quincy Olivari in a 72-68 loss to the Owls in the first round of the Conference USA tournament Wednesday night at Ford Center at The Star.
“We did not play Marshall basketball,” Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni said. “I thought we did a lot of home-run shooting, a lot of individual things.”
With the loss, Marshall’s season likely comes to an end with a 15-7 record. The Herd was possibly in the running for an NIT bid due to its NET ranking, but that likely goes by the wayside with the first-round defeat.
Rice used a 14-2 run over a three-minute stretch of the second half to take a 59-49 lead with 5:24 left.
The catalyst was Olivari, who finished with 23 points and nine rebounds for the Owls. After Marshall took a brief 47-45 lead, Olivari knocked down two 3-pointers to start the run.
“They got two good looks right after that,” Marshall point guard Jarrod West said. “Our defense just wasn’t where it needed to be tonight, honestly. That was the reason. We came back and tied it at 45, took the lead, but we just gave up open shots and they made them. They did what they were supposed to do.”
West led Marshall with 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds, but noted the lack of energy as a contributing factor to the loss.
Marshall tried to make a comeback after finding its range late, closing to 71-68 following a Mikel Beyers 3-pointer with 15 seconds left, but the Owls continued to knock down free throws to snuff out the Herd’s comeback bid.
One sequence that summed up MU’s night came with the Herd trailing by seven points with 3:30 left. Rice got three offensive rebounds on one possession to bleed 90 seconds off the clock.
“They got three offensive rebounds on one play, which really helped them out a lot,” West said. “We just didn’t make the plays we were supposed to make, man, and they made theirs.”
Marshall looked hesitant on offense from the start and Rice did a good job of disrupting the flow of the game.
The Herd’s hesitation led to a lack of rhythm and poor shooting, which plagued the team throughout the game.
Marshall finished 10 of 34 from 3-point range, but five of those makes were in the final five minutes in scramble mode.
West had seven assists and six rebounds to go with his 19 points while Beyers added 17 points. Jannson Williams added 11 points, as did Taevion Kinsey, who struggled throughout in a 5-of-15 shooting performance.
Marshall trailed 31-29 after an opening half in which the Herd seemed tight on the offensive end.
The tentative nature of the flow led to the ball moving slowly, which led to a 3-for-18 performance from 3-point range and eight turnovers with only four assists in the first half.
While Marshall struggled from long distance, the Owls were able to work the inside-out game, knocking down six 3-pointers early.
Max Fiedler had 15 points and nine rebounds for Rice, which advances to take on UAB in Thursday’s 7 p.m. quarterfinal. Cameron Sheffield also had 10 points for the Owls.