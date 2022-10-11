HUNTINGTON -- There's a familiar face seen around the sidelines at Cam Henderson Center these days.
Ryan Taylor, who was a standout forward for the Thundering Herd from 2013-17, has returned in the role of assistant director of men's basketball operations.
Taylor played under head coach Dan D'Antoni for the final three years of his Marshall career, giving the two sides a familiarity that translates within his new role.
It also provides the team with another staffer who resonates with the fan base, according to D'Antoni.
"I want to stay with supporting the people who support us -- the fan base, the players," D'Antoni said. "I think that's the way you build a program and the way you make it a lot more solid. I think that's what we've got to do."
Taylor brings one of the more impressive career resumes to the Marshall staff, finishing in the top 20 in 11 career statistical categories.
Most notably, Taylor is fourth all-time in games played with 128 in his Marshall career. He places third in career statistics for rebounds, finishing his career with 985 while leading the team in that category in three of his four seasons with the Herd.
Taylor also is third in field goals attempted (683) and fifth in free throws made (458) while placing ninth on Marshall's all-time scoring list with 1,778 points.
In recent years, Taylor has been no stranger to the local basketball scene, having coached at Huntington St. Joe and Huntington Prep.
Being at Marshall, Taylor still has the itch to lace it up as he did 128 times for the Herd, but the opportunity to start his career on a Division I staff has been enjoyable.
"It's fun being a part of it on the other side now," Taylor said. "I do miss being out there because it's the same system that we ran, so I know it well."
That familiarity is invaluable to D'Antoni and the Herd players as Taylor becomes an intermediary for them to lean on when they have questions or issues.
"One of the biggest things for me is that he's around our age, so he can relate to some things that the other coaches may not understand and he can tell us things about when he played and things that he saw in this same offense," Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey said. "He brings great energy. He's a great guy on and off the court. He's someone we can talk to about anything, not just basketball."
Taylor's presence is especially vital for this year's team, which is coming off a disappointing 12-21 season.
In D'Antoni's first season, Taylor and the Herd experienced struggles similar to last season, going through a lengthy losing skid before starting to find their way within the scheme.
That group went on to play in a Conference USA championship game, as D'Antoni pointed out.
"He was with us during a year in which we struggled and he was also with us in a year in which we played in the finals against Middle [Tennessee], which was ranked in the country," D'Antoni said. "We went toe to toe with them, too."
Taylor said there's only one recipe for turning things around: hard work and consistency. Those are two things on which Taylor built his Marshall career.
"You just tell them to stay in it every day," Taylor said. "You're going to have your ups and downs, but it's proven to work. You have to stay level and keep grinding."