CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For Marshall on Monday, the theme was a simple one: When it rains, it pours.

While Queens guard Kenny Dye was a huge factor with 24 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, it was the play of forward Gavin Rains that made the biggest difference in the Royals’ 83-82 upset win over the Thundering Herd.

Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

