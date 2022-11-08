CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For Marshall on Monday, the theme was a simple one: When it rains, it pours.
While Queens guard Kenny Dye was a huge factor with 24 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, it was the play of forward Gavin Rains that made the biggest difference in the Royals’ 83-82 upset win over the Thundering Herd.
Rains is a 6-foot-8 forward who seemed to be at a disadvantage going into Monday’s contest against the Herd’s lengthy frontcourt, which includes 6-9 forward Obinna Anochili-Killen and 7-1 center Micah Handlogten.
However, Rains scrapped his way to a 14-point, 13-rebound performance that included six offensive rebounds and several other deflections that kept offensive possessions alive for the Royals.
Rains’ 13 rebounds led an effort from an undersized Queens squad that produced a 47-36 edge on the glass. That figure included 17 offensive rebounds that led to 14 second-chance points.
“Offensive rebounding just killed us,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “We had chances at rebounds, but we just didn’t grab them. That was a big part of it.”
Marshall’s Handlogten battled foul trouble throughout the contest and played just 15 minutes, which led to Anochili-Killen being at the center spot and Jacob Conner moving into the four position as well.
Anochili-Killen finished with just six points and, more important, just four rebounds as Queens stayed in the game before making a late run to win it.
“The biggest thing is we’ve got to get O going,” D’Antoni said. “We’ve got to get production out of Obinna.”
The ability of Queens to secure offensive rebounds was disheartening for the Herd, which played solid defense on many initial possessions, only to be forced into scramble situations once an offensive rebound was secured.
Queens took advantage of those scramble sets, hitting three 3-pointers off offensive rebounds.
As D’Antoni and the Herd watch film of the loss, those missed opportunities at grabbing rebounds will show themselves.
The inability of the Herd to secure rebounds also led to something else slipping through the team’s grasp — a victory in the opener.
Marshall’s next chance at a win comes at 7 p.m. Monday at home against Tennessee Tech.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.