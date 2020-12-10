HUNTINGTON — The start of the 2020-21 season has been a roller coaster, with schedule changes and stoppages making teams adjust on the fly.
It has, essentially, been organized chaos, which is nothing new for Marshall’s men’s basketball team.
In fact, that is what Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni has always preached within his systems anyway.
Marshall’s experience in those organized chaos situations is paying off well in the early part of the season with Marshall performing best when the pressure is at its highest.
Marshall (3-0) has outscored opponents by a total of 40 points in the three second halves that it has played, with execution on both ends of the floor working together for big spurts.
“We’ve been 3-0 before, but they were usually [games] at home,” D’Antoni said. “These two have been on the road against quality opponents.”
Marshall forward Jannson Williams said the team may be known for its offense, but the defense is what is leading the team so far.
“Everybody knows D’Antoni and they think of ‘Shoot 3’s and attack, attack, attack,’” Williams said. “You kind of forget about [our] defense.”
Marshall’s last two wins came with the Thundering Herd trailing and looking for a spark on the road.
It has been at those times where the team has elevated its play and level of execution — especially on the defensive end, which has been most impressive in the early success.
In all three victories, Marshall’s opponents have finished the game shooting 38 percent from the floor.
On Thursday night, Marshall limited College of Charleston to one field goal over the final 13:18 after the Cougars started the game strong offensively.
“We finished the game the right way, especially defensively,” Marshall guard Jarrod West said.
During that same time, the defense led to offense on the other end with Marshall
The end result was the Herd’s third double-digit victory to start the 2020-21 season.
“That’s a great win for us,” West said. “I thought, honestly, we played a really complete game.”
The same could be said of Marshall’s wins over Arkansas State and Wright State.
Against Arkansas State, Marshall went on a 20-5 run to seize control in the middle of the second half.
Against Wright State, it was a 25-4 run that came in the heart of the second half that forged the double-digit win.
Thursday proved the same with Marshall notching a 27-5 run over a 10-minute stretch in a timeline that was eerily similar to that of the Wright State game.
Williams said it was a trust in the system that allowed the Herd to debunk the pressure in tight games in the final minutes.
“Throughout the whole game, we know that we’re going to get defensive stops and we’re going to have more opportunities to score,” Williams said. “With that in our minds, it definitely eases our minds.”
Marshall’s next game comes against Ohio Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Henderson Center. Ohio is a team that has been impressive throughout the early portion of the season as well.
The Bobcats nearly defeated No. 8 Illinois, falling on the road, 77-75. They followed that up with a wild achievement — a 40-0 run — in a 101-46 win over Cleveland State.
Ohio got a 92-72 win over Purdue-Northwest on Thursday afternoon with the Bobcats erasing a halftime deficit with a 56-point second half of their own.