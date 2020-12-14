HUNTINGTON — There are several ways that Marshall’s men’s basketball team identifies sophomore guard Andrew Taylor.
There’s Andrew. That’s generally for media use.
There’s Andy, the favorite of Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni.
There’s Drew, more commonly used by players, including Jarrod West.
“I normally go with Drew,” West said. “Sometimes, Andrew or Andy — those come out sometimes. I’ve heard all of those options. I try to stick with Drew, though.”
And then there’s Sheriff. That is a subtle reference to Andy Taylor from “The Andy Griffith Show.”
Following Sunday’s performance in an 81-67 win over Ohio, Sheriff was perhaps the most fitting after Taylor took command of the game with his play.
“If I were giving out game balls, I’d give it to him,” D’Antoni said. “That’s the value I saw in his play.”
Taylor finished as a stat-filler on Sunday: six points, a career-high 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks.
All those statistics reveal the hustle aspect of Taylor’s game, but none more so than the two blocks — both of which came in the game’s last 30 seconds.
Marshall (4-0) was trying to dribble out the clock on its win when Ohio (4-2) got a steal that could’ve led to a meaningless basket in the final seconds.
Taylor had other ideas, though.
Instead, Taylor sprinted back and got a block before he and West converged on an offensive rebounder and Taylor got a piece of that shot, too.
Marshall controlled the rebound and dribbled out the rest of the win.
For Taylor, that effort was not just about making a statement on that particular game, but also on the Herd’s entire mindset for the 2020-21 season.
“That was definitely a fun way to cap it off, no doubt,” Taylor said. “That leaks over to games afterward, too — just that energy, just keeping our foot on the gas the whole time, regardless. That’s the attitude we have to have this year.”
No one was more excited following that final possession than West, who was screaming over the final 15 seconds on the court and continued doing so as players left the floor and went toward the tunnel following the win in which Marshall kept Ohio to 20 points under its season average.
For West, that possession — and the play of Taylor — showed everything that Marshall is about in the 2020-21 season.
“That just goes to show the pride and the mindset that our team has,” West said. “Nothing easy. I don’t care if the game is over or not. I was so happy that it happened like that because it showed not just me, but it showed everybody what we’re about and how we go about things.”
With West and Taevion Kinsey solidified as the scoring leaders, Marshall has looked for consistency out of its role players to assume more of the work in finishing little things that it takes to win a game.
So far, the Herd has gotten that in each game with production from all different areas.
Not many have the skill set of Taylor, who is somewhat of the Herd’s Swiss Army knife.
Taylor can run the offense as a point guard, score when matchups allow, rebound and defend.
On Sunday, Taylor scored just six points, but they all came during the run that helped Marshall put the game away.
Taylor was happier with the other aspects of his game and how they factored into play, though — things like his 10 rebounds among the post players and his activeness defensively, which included drawing two charges on Ohio.
“If you subjectively looked at winning stats, he had them all,” D’Antoni said. “That’s the hustle and coming up with big plays.”
Taylor served as a leader for D’Antoni to show that, even in a system predicated on scoring, that scoring isn’t always the most important thing.
“That’s definitely something I was trying to do, especially since my shot hasn’t been going,” Taylor said. “Whatever it is on the offensive end and however it’s going for you, you know you can’t think about it. You’ve got to find other ways to get involved in the game. There’s several other areas that you can excel at. It doesn’t just have to be hitting shots all the time.”