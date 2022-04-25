HUNTINGTON -- As Marshall men's assistant basketball coaches Tamar Slay and Cornelius Jackson took the Cam Henderson Center floor for a photo shoot, a basketball was brought in as a prop for the pictures.
The two best friends and Beckley natives couldn't help their competitive nature as they set out for a game of one-on-one while decked out in coaching attire.
Slay with a pull-up jumper from 18, Jackson with a fadeaway from the elbow.
The two went back and forth with each other, laughing and talking a little trash, too.
It's that type of energy that Marshall's coaching staff will possess now that Slay has entered the mix with Jackson -- his teammate for three years at Marshall from 1998-2001.
"It's going to bring a higher level of competition to practice," Jackson said. "I'm a competitor and I know he's a competitor. We used to push each other in practice when we played here. One of the things I remembered the most about Tamar is that he brings it every day. I try to do that as a coach, so it's going to be fun to have that energy back in the gym and giving it to the players."
The addition of Slay gives Marshall another presence that incorporates someone from the state who has been to basketball's highest level.
Slay said that Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni always threw around the idea when Slay would visit Huntington, but a text following the season brought it to reality.
"Dan had always joked around and said stuff to me every time I came in, but I knew this text was serious," Slay said. "I tossed the phone to my wife and I said, 'Look at this.' She said, 'We've got to make a decision this time.'"
For now, Slay's family will stay in the Charlotte area where he's been for several years while he returns to Huntington for his first coaching opportunity.
Slay said he would lean on Jackson for guidance and leadership -- something he's done since they were kids.
"I was born in Oak Hill, so my brothers, who are the same age as Corny, they all played football together, so I grew up watching Corny and those guys and wishing I could be like them -- as cool as those guys," Slay said. "This dude is a great example of a basketball player who I want to play like, who I want to be like.
"It's crazy that we ended up playing three years together in college and now we're working together after 20 years. I'm going to enjoy working with him. I know we're going to push each other and we're going to get every inch of potential out of these kids that we can."
As the two talked, competition was the centerpiece of their talks, but Jackson also shared his best memory with Slay -- one that took place back home in Beckley.
"One of my proudest moments was being at his mom's house when he got drafted," Jackson said. "I was there and we went crazy because I know the sacrifice and I know where he came from, the work he put in.
"I'm goosed up just thinking about it. That was my proudest moment of him and his family. They actually called the cops because we went crazy. The neighbor thought we were fighting, but we were just going crazy for him."
Slay, who has also worked as a National Basketball Players Association regional representative, said that moment is what he wants to bring to reality for Marshall's current and future players.
"We're going to come in here and bring it every day," Slay said. "I don't take this for granted. This is my alma mater and some of these kids' futures are at stake. I want to come in every day with that energy to create some buzz in Huntington and get people back in these seats."
Since he joined the staff, Slay and Jackson have joined D'Antoni in brainstorming on ways to turn things around from last year's tough 12-21 season.
"We've been talking about cranking it up and sharing ideas within the coaching staff meetings talking about what we're going to do to not repeat what we just went through last year," Jackson said.
Slay said as soon as he walked into the basketball offices, he could sense the urgency and desire within everyone to get Marshall back on the winning side of things in the first year of play in the Sun Belt Conference.
"I can see it in all the coaches' eyes," Slay said. "No one wants a repeat of last year. The coaches have that energy and that's what we're going to give to our players. We're going to have that chip on our shoulder to not have that from last year."
D'Antoni said Slay's presence will be a big part of that as he comes in to provide energy within the staff while also teaching players what it takes to get their game to the next level.
With the staff and roster now in place, D'Antoni thinks last year's struggles are behind the team.
"Last year was a hiccup and we want to keep it that way," D'Antoni said. "We passed out a lot of water bottles. We're going to take a big drink and get rid of the hiccups."