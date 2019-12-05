HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s men’s basketball team has seen one trend through the first seven games of the season it would like to change.
The Thundering Herd’s slow start to the season is because of the team’s slow start in games. Such was the case in Wednesday’s 85-73 loss to Akron, which dropped the Herd to 2-5.
“We can’t dig ourselves a hole like that in the beginning of the game,” Marshall center Iran Bennett said. “We’ve got to come out stronger than that.”
In losses to Akron, Toledo and Notre Dame, Marshall fell behind by double digits early in the first half, forcing the team into what coach Dan D’Antoni called “scramble mode” in an effort to claw away at the deficit. Guard Jarrod West said a quick start is essential.
“We can’t afford to come out and have bad energy — not have the energy and focus that we need to play with — and they come out and they’re up 10 points by the media timeout,” West said. “That’s tough. Even though there’s plenty of game left, they set the tone for the game and we got smacked in the mouth. That’s all on us — that’s not the coaches, not the fans, that’s not anybody else. That’s not even what they are doing. That’s all on us.”
The Herd’s early struggles in finding rhythm and the subsequent deficit that creates leads to players trying to do too much to get the team back into a ballgame, which leads to forced shots and turnovers.
“I’m sitting over there on the sidelines trying to get a grasp of where to go and a rhythm, and we don’t have one,” D’Antoni said. “They are jumping all over the place.”
Several times Wednesday night, Marshall came back within 12 or 14 points only to suffer mental miscues, which led to points on the other end of the floor that extended Akron’s lead. It was the same against Toledo in a home loss in November, which is something the Herd must shore up to turn things around when it travels to take on the Rockets again at 2 p.m. Sunday.
One positive that D’Antoni took from Wednesday night’s game is that even though Marshall did not play well offensively, the defense kept the Herd in the game throughout by keeping Akron within striking distance.
“To play that bad offensively, the last three or four years, we’d get beat 30 points,” D’Antoni said. “This team has got some things that they can make and do. They’re long and they can play defense decently.”
One of the things offensively that D’Antoni said will be more of a focal point going forward is getting the ball in to Bennett, who was effective when on the floor against Akron. Bennett had 13 points and six rebounds on 6-of-9 shooting, but only played 20 minutes due to foul trouble.
The performance followed a career-high effort from Bennett in last Friday’s loss to Florida — a game in which he outplayed highly touted Florida post presence Kerry Blackshear.
“I’ve got to find which ways to get him the ball,” D’Antoni said. “One time, he got a little bit too far out and he didn’t look real good, so we’re going to have to limit that.”
D’Antoni said the addition of Furman transfer Andrew Taylor, who will be eligible for the Dec. 16 matchup at Morehead State, will give Marshall another ball-handler on the court, which will allow more space for West and Taevion Kinsey to work.
Still, Marshall must navigate Sunday’s contest against Toledo and use it as another teaching tool to get better. The focus this week will be on a strong start that could lead to a stronger finish.