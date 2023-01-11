Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Marshall men's basketball head coach Dan D'Antoni looks on during a Sun Belt Conference game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

HUNTINGTON — Southern Miss has been one of the biggest surprises in the Sun Belt Conference this season and brings the league's best overall record to the Cam Henderson Center on Thursday evening to face Marshall in a nationally televised contest. 

The Golden Eagles are 14-3 with a 3-1 mark in SBC play after being picked to finish next to last in the preseason poll. Their third road game in a four-game swing matches them up against the Herd, who sits at 13-4 overall with a 2-2 record against Sun Belt opponents.

